Have Arsenal given up on signing our third keeper now?

So it appears that David Raya has signed a new deal at Brentford this season, removing all rumours linking him with a move to Arsenal for this season or any future one!

He has signed an extension that will see him stay at Brentford for at least another four years after joining them from Blackburn, and this now altogether quashes any chance we have of even signing him in the long term future. But why wouldn’t they do all they could to keep him, after he had a really impressive debut season, where he kept 16 clean sheets and so far this season he has had two successful winning appearances, both coming in the Carabao Cup, where he has helped Brentford to wins over Premier League sides West Brom and Fulham, helping his team to reach the last eight of the competition for the first time in their history.

Even though we signed Alex Runarsson, I still thought that there would have been a possibility that we would have signed another keeper, given that Matt Macey was reported to want to leave as he isn’t too keen on playing back up to both Leno and now Runarsson, but I guess it seems that we are now set in the goalkeeping department, no more additions will be coming in and nobody will be going out.

And who knows after the performance of Leno against Liverpool in midweek, adding another goalkeeper may now be a thing of the past and may no longer be needed especially if Leno can keep up with these types of performances and take it with him into the rest of the season! Only time will really tell at how set we are in that deparment. Gooners, how do you feel that we lost out on another potential transfer target?

Shenel Osman