Have Arsenal instigated the wrong transfer policy this summer? (Opinion)

Arsenal have outspend their Premier League rivals at this point in time, but how much have they improved their first-team squad?
One would claim that the club has solely invested in players that they believe will be future stars for the club, while the likes of Ben White and Martin Odegaard will be expected to have an immediate impact this season.
While on paper, we appear to be trying to build for a successful future, either by selling on our latest signings for profit or by building a strong team as the players meet their potentials, but should that have been the plan this summer?
We witnessed our club fail to qualify for European football for the first time in 25 years, highlighting our demise in recent seasons, and with the club having given the hierarchy permission to spend on the squad, I can’t help but feel like we should have prioritised this upcoming campaign and a return to Europe.
While Arsenal FC has it’s own pull of being a huge club with a huge following, one of the best stadiums and array of facilities in the world, to attract the top players we also need to be qualifying for Europe at the very least, while returning to being a regular in the Champions League has to be the minimum target for the future which is easier said than done in the PL.
We also need to be able to match something close to our rivals, which isn’t going to happen without a long-term return to Europe’s top competition and to be in contention for the league title on a constant basis.
With all this considered, it appears to me that Arsenal is being run as a business, hence the investment in younger players who all have the scope to increase their values in the coming years, which is why the club has actually sanctioned this summer’s spending in order to bring young players into our first-team squad who can pick up plenty of minutes, while relying on our academy products to bring the star quality that we are missing.
I’d go as far as to say that with all our spending this summer, our first-team starting XI is no better than it was.
We ended the season with a first choice eleven of:
Leno
Chambers Luiz Gabriel Tierney
Partey Xhaka
Saka Odegaard Smith Rowe/Pepe
Aubameyang
The only change to this team that finished the campaign in eighth is that Luiz has been replaced by White, who I’m sorry, has a long way to go before being considered as anything close to the Brazilian despite his errors.
With less football being played because of our lack of European football, this summer should have been about improving our first team, with less fatigue and rotation needed in a much-less congested fixture schedule.
Do you agree that Arsenal has failed to put the right action plan into place? Or am I wrong? Do you believe Lokonga, Ramsdale or White improve our first XI?
Patrick
All signings made are talented and young so they can only improve.
If we look back through history we can remember the great Arsene qualifying for CL with the likes of Denilson. That shows how great a coach he was.
Players are as good as their coach and his tactics. We can have an infinity budget to spend and nothing will ever improve because Arteta is not a good coach and has no visible tactics whatsoever.
The only tactic he know is crossing from the left. Pure PES 5!
“Players are as good as their coach and his tactics.”
Clearly this is very far from the mark but I’d agree that there is a misalignment between the tactics we are trying to play and the players abilities to employ them.
Arteta gets what he wants a 3om backup keeper and a 50 m defender.I Still think its too early to criticize him and players have let him down,give him 10 games maximum.Remember leciester city were top of the league majarity of last Season but didn’t finished top4,Many thought Manchester city won’t finish top4 but,they won the league so let’s have some perspective. I do not have faith in Arteta but,at this moment I pity him many want to bury him but you can’t fault his desire to do best for this club and for the sake of his career,Lets get behind the team and See what happens with a full strength squad .
For now we can’t make judgements on the players signed.
You can’t spend 129 million in a summer and have nothing good to show for it.
Dang the future purpose excuses
Someone has to be responsible and needs to think about the present too just like Sagna said.
If in the end the manager can turn it around and even get the top four, then he made proper use of the funds and there will be so much to expect from the young players bought.
If he fails to turn it around an the next coach that comes needs another huge chunk of money to bring in his own players because he thinks this current crop of players ain’t good enough then the manager and director wasted the huge chunk of money we spent this summer.
You can’t spend 129 million pounds in 2021 and have nothing to how for it at the end of the season.
That’s why I can’t judge or make judgements about the signings right now.
It’s just two games into the season.
A decimated squad. Let’s see what the players he signed can actually do when everyone’s fit and raring to go and a couple of months.
Other than that, there’s no judging any of the players now for me.
It’s way too early to call judgement on the summer spending
I recruitment is improving interms of quality ,if it was us who bought Grealish at 100m many would judge him in his first game like he never did it before.All clubs big or small make transfer blunders but,for arsenal we have made too many comical errors in transfers.We need a top director of football proven to help in transfer business that is what is making small club emerge at lightening speed.
people are going to say give players time etc, which is fair. But it’s expected that when 130mill is spent there are players we spent on that will make an instant impact and help us challenge for our goals. 30mill on a backup GK, 7mill for backup LB, 50mill for CB (not the position that needed the most attention), 30mill for creative midfielder that was with us last season and just did okay. 20mill for a promising CM, but wouldn’t expect an instant impact from. Thats a lot of money spent and I dont see a player that will transform this Arsenal side anywhere in sight. So yes, questions need to be asked as to whether this money was spent correctly. Personnel wise, and in the right areas on the pitch. Finding a Xhaka improvement should’ve been one of the goals of the summer and we ended with the worst case scenario.
“I can’t help but feel like we should have prioritised this upcoming campaign and a return to Europe.”
Whats makes you think they haven’t done that? Have they ever said it? In fact they talk about competing to get back to where we belong!
Arteta is way off. He can’t inspire the team like he inspires the fans and media to believe in him. There are no concrete signs that he is on his way to delivering.
Drop this rookie and lets move on.
I think Arteta’s tactics is okay, I think his problem is communication, sometimes you need to be flexible, a little rigid and a little flexibility helps,
Let some players play freely, the midfield and attack.
Sometimes you need to listen to others,
Xhaka can’t be at his best in a 4-2-3-1, he needs fast and strong midfielders in a 4-3-3,
Yves Bissouma or Bruno Guimaraes would be good,
CF: The Genk striker or Duvan should be fine,
Arsenal have gone below par.
Question- Is the tactic of buying young players with high potential the best transfer tactic?
Answer- Debatable. Depends on the context as you said. In some cases it just makes clubs uncompetitive and selling clubs like Dortmund, Stuttgart, Ajax pre 2016, Arsenal pre 2014 etc. But in other cases it rejuvenates the team like the young signings of Real giving them the title in 2019/20 season, even without Ronaldo. For us, I believe the implementation was done a year late. If we had been able to implement the same strategy in last year’s window without going for players like Partey and Willian, I believe we would have finished higher. Now parroting on about Youth and potential seems very late and not useful at all in the present when Arsenal need to look in the present. We are not aiming for European qualifications in a year or two. We are supposed to be aiming for that now. Signing players who may have high potential but cant cut it at Arsenal at the moment(like our Rolls Royce currently looks ) is not going to help us. Also a set tactical philosophy which can reasonably change(not too frequent like Senor Unai and not too infrequent like Le Prof ) seems to be the way forward. Based on MA’s preferences, experimentation on 4231 or 343 might help getting more organized players. Playing 433 might be a bad idea now. Losing against Man City seems inevitable, so for me if we play perfectly executed beautiful, attacking football or perfectly executed dirty defensive footie, is not a problem if the Players are able to adjust to it. MA’s tactical flexibility will be key this season (currently dont think he has that.)
A lot of money was spent, and no significant changes or improvements to the starting 11.
You would expect for £130 million AT LEAST ONE would be a game changer or instant impact.
Remember signing Alexis Sanchez and how he impacted the squad?
Disappointed no new top midfielder was brought in to partner Partey. Guess the hope with Xhaka is a leopard CAN change it’s spots or old dogs CAN learn new tricks.
Unfortunately I expect more of the same results, drab football, and Arteta pleading for more time while excusing 2 finishes worse than both his predecessors.
Sorry but all the Rah Rah hype and excitement being sold by Kronkes and Arteta rings hollow.
We need a new striker, Auba must go!!!! Laca should sign a new contract 2years max.
I personally don’t understand why we keep on buying players (lezzy) who don’t improve our first 11.
Can someone please explain this 30 mill on a backup GK came from? People are saying it on every platform but I havent seen a single credible source mentioning anything about him being bought as a backup GK 🤷♂️