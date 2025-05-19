Have Arsenal just dropped a hint about Chloe Kelly’s future?

Chloe Kelly has a big decision to make, but Arsenal may have made it easier for her. This week, the Gunners might have dropped a subtle transfer hint suggesting that Kelly could become their first permanent signing of the summer.

Last winter, Kelly sought a move away from Manchester City following a fallout with her manager Gareth Taylor. Manchester United came close to signing her, but it was Arsenal who secured her on a six-month loan deal.

Kelly’s form puts Arsenal in a strong position

Since arriving in North London, Kelly has rediscovered her love for the game. She has made an immediate impact, becoming a key attacking force and a joy to watch. Two goals and five assists in the league is an impressive return, especially for a player who had limited minutes before the move.

Supporters have made their feelings clear, with social media flooded by messages such as, “Chloe Kelly, please tell us you’re staying!” The good news for Arsenal is that Kelly will be a free agent this summer, which makes a permanent deal feel very attainable.

That said, The Telegraph reports that several other clubs are interested in signing her. They also note that Manchester City, who have now parted ways with Taylor, are open to welcoming Kelly back into the fold.

Jersey clue sparks speculation over permanent move

While the final decision rests with the player, Arsenal appear to be signalling their desire to keep her. It may be a small detail, but Kelly’s name is now available for purchase on the 2025–26 season shirts via the official club store. If that is not a hint, what is?

Kelly has become too influential to let go. Her pinpoint crosses and wide play have caused nightmares for opposition defences. Losing that would be a blow Arsenal are unlikely to accept quietly.

Having already brought in Alessia Russo from Manchester United 2 seasons previously, Arsenal could now be about to pull off another Manchester-based free transfer coup.

Kelly is rejuvenated in North London. Perhaps she already knows her decision.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

