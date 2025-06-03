Have Arsenal Just Handed Liverpool a Clear Shot at Signing Top Target?

Over the past two seasons, Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres has established himself as one of the most prolific centre-forwards in European football. After another dominant campaign in Portugal, it was widely expected that the Swedish international would secure a major move this summer.

Gyökeres’ numbers in the 2024–25 Primeira Liga are undeniably impressive:

Appearances: 33

Goals: 39

Assists: 7

Non-penalty goals: 27

Shots per 90: 4.08

Expected goals per 90: 0.99

Non-penalty xG per 90: 0.69

Key passes per 90: 1.96

Expected assists per 90: 0.22

These figures only reinforced the belief among many Arsenal supporters that Gyökeres was destined for the Emirates, and for a time the deal seemed within reach.

Arsenal’s Shift Towards Šeško Could Benefit Liverpool

However, in recent weeks, Arsenal’s interest appears to have cooled. Reports suggest that Mikel Arteta and the recruitment team are now focusing their attention on Benjamin Šeško. While Šeško is a highly rated prospect with a high ceiling, the move would come with more risk. He is still developing and has not yet delivered a season comparable to Gyökeres’ recent output.

This change in direction has not gone unnoticed. With Arsenal stepping back, Liverpool have emerged as the new frontrunners to sign the Sporting striker. According to Bet365, the Reds are now odds-on favourites to secure his signature, with current odds sitting at 3/1. Arsenal, previously considered strong contenders, are now priced at 7/2.

Liverpool are understood to be prioritising the addition of a top-tier striker this summer, and Gyökeres fits the mould being clinical, physical, and proven.

Will Arsenal Regret Passing on a Proven Goal Scorer?

While Arsenal’s interest in Šeško is understandable, some fans remain uneasy. The RB Leipzig striker, though promising, has yet to establish himself as a consistent, elite-level finisher. By contrast, Gyökeres has delivered back-to-back seasons of outstanding goal contributions and would arguably offer a more immediate solution to Arsenal’s striker problem. The Benjamin Šeško and Viktor Gyökeres Dilemma.

If Liverpool succeed in signing Gyökeres and he thrives at Anfield, it is not difficult to imagine Gunners fans questioning whether the club let the ideal forward slip through their fingers.

Ultimately, only one striker is likely to arrive at Arsenal this summer. Whether it is Šeško or Gyökeres, the choice will define the club’s direction, and potentially shape their title chances for seasons to come.

