Have Arsenal just thrown away their 4th title chance in the last ten years?

Have Arsenal just lost a fourth Premier League title in ten years?

On Sunday like many other Gooner’s around the World my heart sunk after a SHAMBOLIC 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa, in a do or die game which would’ve sent us top and put the Premiership title pursuit in our hands.

The question is have Arsenal just chucked away the title again for the fourth time in ten seasons which I will delve into further down in the opinion piece?

Even though there are still six games to go till the end of the season and only 2 points off Manchester City at the top, Arsenal (2nd) have a trickier run of games left with Spurs, Chelsea, Manchester United to tick off, and let’s not forget Everton who will be fighting relegation come the last tossup in May. On the contrary, City has only got to play one of the top five teams in the league in Spurs too.

Liverpool on the other hand have to face Spurs, Aston Villa and West Ham United who are all chasing Champions League and Europa League football, a potentially tricky run in too but not as much as Arsenal!

Many are concerned that we have just thrown away the Premier League trophy into Manchester City’s backyard who haven’t even beaten us all season, alongside Liverpool to add to that equation in third on level points!

Mikel Arteta’s men who were eight points clear last year after 29 games completely lost it in the final stages of the 2022/23 season.

Six years earlier (2015/16) in one of Arsene Wenger’s final seasons when all of the top sides struggled to perform with Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool not even in the line-up and Tottenham punching above their weight struggling we lost out. We lost out by ten points despite being the only team all campaign to dismantle the Foxes both times.

In 2013/14 Wenger was holding Arsenal at the top of the League well into February before being knocked off the thrown after being thrashed 5-1 by Liverpool who later lost the title to Manchester City on the final day of the season. Ironically Arteta scored a penalty in that Anfield Annihilation.

Now after ten humiliating years later if Arsenal lose any of their final games or drop silly points maybe we will hold our heads up and face the fact the title wasn’t meant to be, but we’ve already thrown in the towel on three previous occasions this past decade when in control of the title race, so when will “same old Arsenal” learn their lesson? Only time will tell!!!

Liam Harding

