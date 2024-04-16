Have Arsenal just thrown away their 4th title chance in the last ten years?

Have Arsenal just lost a fourth Premier League title in ten years?
On Sunday like many other Gooner’s around the World my heart sunk after a SHAMBOLIC 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa, in a do or die game which would’ve sent us top and put the Premiership title pursuit in our hands.
The question is have Arsenal just chucked away the title again for the fourth time in ten seasons which I will delve into further down in the opinion piece?
Even though there are still six games to go till the end of the season and only 2 points off Manchester City at the top, Arsenal (2nd) have a trickier run of games left with Spurs, Chelsea, Manchester United to tick off, and let’s not forget Everton who will be fighting relegation come the last tossup in May. On the contrary, City has only got to play one of the top five teams in the league in Spurs too.
Liverpool on the other hand have to face Spurs, Aston Villa and West Ham United who are all chasing Champions League and Europa League football, a potentially tricky run in too but not as much as Arsenal!
Many are concerned that we have just thrown away the Premier League trophy into Manchester City’s backyard who haven’t even beaten us all season, alongside Liverpool to add to that equation in third on level points!
Mikel Arteta’s men who were eight points clear last year after 29 games completely lost it in the final stages of the 2022/23 season.
Six years earlier (2015/16) in one of Arsene Wenger’s final seasons when all of the top sides struggled to perform with Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool not even in the line-up and Tottenham punching above their weight struggling we lost out. We lost out by ten points despite being the only team all campaign to dismantle the Foxes both times.
In 2013/14 Wenger was holding Arsenal at the top of the League well into February before being knocked off the thrown after being thrashed 5-1 by Liverpool who later lost the title to Manchester City on the final day of the season. Ironically Arteta scored a penalty in that Anfield Annihilation.
Now after ten humiliating years later if Arsenal lose any of their final games or drop silly points maybe we will hold our heads up and face the fact the title wasn’t meant to be, but we’ve already thrown in the towel on three previous occasions this past decade when in control of the title race, so when will “same old Arsenal” learn their lesson? Only time will tell!!!
Liam Harding
We can blame Arsenal all we want but personally am so impressed with the way most of our players have performed and I also know we have weaknesses in some positions which needs urgent fixing.
I hope our players don’t give up now.Let them keep doing what they have been doing and finish this season in the best possible way they can.
We’ll likely know by the end of the month, upcoming fixtures:
Bayern
Wolves
Chelsea
Spurs
Bayern game still has a big bearing on our EPL performances….not a great run of fixtures. We always bleat on about this new mentality but when this get tough it seems to creep out the back door.
We can drop zero points against Wolves/Chels/Spuds….let’s see this mentality we’ve been told about! We were 4 points better off this time last year for reference
I’m not sure I would call it ‘thrown away’. Last season yes, but this season the team has been more consistent and generally looked more assured. What the Invincibles did is set an unrealistic target for every other Arsenal team that has come after them.
Having said that, this team has lost 5 games now this season compared to the 3 lost by Liverpool and Man City. It’s hard to win a league title if you lose 5 matches. What makes it more frustrating is that our results and performances against Liverpool and MC have improved this season.
I think Arteta commited the cardinal sin of changing a winning team. Quite what his justification is for switching things is his to ponder but it ultimately cost the team another defeat. Havertz did about as well as he can do in the deeper role and looked very dangerous in the first half but he has been so solid up front it’s hard to understand the thinking for dropping him further back and playing Jesus up there instead.
Gabriel Jesus is a fabulous footballer but he is at best a right winger. Obviously he is not going to get the position at Arsenal unless Saka is injured but he simply cannot be allowed to play as the main striker anymore. It’s hard to find fault with his effort, but it isn’t effort that’s lacking, he simply isn’t where he needs to be to score goals most of the time.
I really don’t know why a lot of us are panicking.
6 to go and whilst I can’t see city losing I can see them dropping points
Let’s wait until it is mathematically impossible to win it
Mid April and we are still fighting on two fronts.
All of us would have taken that at the start of the season
Onwards and upwards
Everyone said that 12 months ago lol
They did Dan but we are in a far better position then 12 months ago
City are conceding even though they have an insane record of winning and there run in isn’t as clear cut as everyone one wants to believe
Yes, let’s blame the Invicibles for not having won a title in 20 years. We lost the title this year because we couldn’t get the job done against,Aston Villa, Fulham and westham. Don’t know what happened there besides the fact that we are still three players short of being a Champion team.
We’ve not lost this year’s title yet.
There’s actually more to it than just listing the fixtures. For instance while Arsenal are playing Bayern, Wolves and Chelsea. Spurs won’t be playing anybody. Then they play Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool in the the space of a week. So its not unreasonable to suggest they will have a lot more in the tank when playing Arsenal than Liverpool. There’s an argument that City keep winning not because they are better but because they are more consistent. The same Villa team that beat Arsenal lost 4-0 on their own ground to Spurs, the same Spurs who were hammered by Newcastle (who’ve been struggling most of the season) over the weekend. City just drop fewer points in games they should win than everyone else.
First of all we haven’t thrown away anything yet. If we must look for where it went wrong, it was the back-to-back defeats by Fulham and West Ham.
Let’s go back 2 weeks ago, and we were exactly 2 points behind Liverpool were we not? Well Pool drew United and lost to Palace so now they’re behind us.
City is now 2 points ahead of us, exactly like Pool was very recently.
We still have superior GD. If, and that’s a big IF, we can win all of our remaining matches, even one draw by City will be enough for us.
City still plays Brighton, Spurs, Fulham away. We have tougher matches left but all are winnable.
All we can do is support the team until the finish and hope the boys play with everything they got.
Well, it’s not all that bad. We just need to win ALL our remaining games with huge goal margins. Imagine it going to the wire and City drawing on the final day then us winning the title coz of GD😁
I somehow wish we were not in UCL🥺
Nothing is lost yet!!! I’m happy Wolves crashed out of the FA cup, which has got them available for the PL this weekend. Hopefully, as expected we get our title charge back on track with a win at their ground. Enough of all the emotional movie rollercoster ride, Just do it!
We have certainly come a long way, if winning 10 out of the last 12 games, drawing one and loosing one means throwing something away.
i’m not sure what this blame game is all about
no team is immune from pressure – look at Liverpool, the self-proclaimed “mentality monsters” season has completely imploded over the last few weeks;
– lost 1 nil at home to Palace in the PL (3 points dropped)
– lost 3 nil at home to Atalanta
– drew 2-2 away to Man U (2 points dropped)
– knocked out of FA Cup 4-3 by Man U
Liverpool have been in the mix in PL and Europe for 5 or 6 years and still they have this patch which is otherwise inexplicable but pressure
also add Rangers, Ipswich, Leeds, Leicester all dropping vital points fighting for the top of their respective competitions on the weekend
Arsenal had a 45 minute lapse on the weekend that cost 3 points
I guess what I am saying is pressure and mentality is not just an Arsenal thing but a widespread thing
just unfortunate Man C seem to be alone immune from it