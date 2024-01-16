Have Arsenal left it too late to tempt Newcastle to sell Aleksander Isak?

There has been talk that Newcastle needs to make a headline player sale to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) and the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Aleksander Isak is one of their most expensive possessions and has been considered perfect for a headline sale. Many of the best teams in the world would jump at the chance to sign the Swedish striker.

Arsenal, who were interested in signing him when he was at Real Sociedad, should be one of these teams. It would be great if they could sign him. In fact, one might argue now is the time to bring the famous Odegaard-Isak combination back together.

That said, as the Gunners consider testing how determined the Magpies are to keep their star forward, Eddie Howe has spoken out to deny the rumors that Isak will leave the club.

When asked about the 24-year-old’s potential move to Arsenal, Howe bluntly said that the Swedish star could become a legend on Tyneside like the great Alan Shearer, hinting that he won’t be leaving anytime soon.

The Newcastle boss said to Chronicle Live, “The goal was very reminiscent of Alan, really, the finish that he delivered. He can go on, I think, to achieve incredible things in his career.

“He’s got so much more to offer. He’s probably getting back to 100 percent fit; I wouldn’t say he’s totally there yet.

“He’s had his own injury troubles this season, but the last two performances and the goals that he’s scored offer a glimpse, really, of his capabilities. He is really the all-round striker, in my opinion.”

In recent times, Arsenal has been having a hard time because they don’t have a clinical striker. Anyone who has seen Isak play would agree with him that he is as clinical as Arsenal forwards need to be. He has scored 10 goals in 16 games so far this season. It would have been great to have him play for Arsenal, but it is unlikely they can sign him unless it may take a record bid for Newcastle to even consider discussions with another club about his signature.

I would absolutely love Isak to come to the Emirates but it seems Edu and Arteta will just have to consider other striking options.

Darren N

