Have Arsenal lost a psychological edge with draw against Fulham?

Draw against Fulham was a huge opportunity missed to gain a psychological edge.
When news broke out of the postponement of Liverpool’s clash with Everton on Saturday morning, as a result of adverse weather conditions, gooners would’ve been even more eager for a win on Sunday. Why wouldn’t they have been? A win would’ve brought us to more touching distance with the Reds despite playing a game fewer. It wasn’t even any old game, a Merseyside derby for that matter, could very well be a banana skin for Liverpool towards the back end of the season when the fixture will be rescheduled to.
In spite of this very huge psychological boost that a win could’ve given us, we failed to emerge victorious despite controlling a huge chunk of the ball. In fact the Gunners dominated every statistic you could imagine in that encounter yet they failed to get the win over the line.
We dominated play but we created very few chances from open play, potentially sparking a huge concern for Mikel Mikel Arteta in the process. A win would’ve been huge as a result of the aforementioned reasons above, but we failed to provide any cutting edge in front of goal.
Looking forwards now, Arsenal will be hoping to build a push with a run of three consecutive home games ahead. Firstly against Monaco in midweek, our attention will be on the Champions League and who knows, maybe we should just focus on this competition for the rest of the campaign.
The injuries are starting to creep back in, almost exclusively in the defense. Gabriel would’ve been crucial against Fulham both in attack and obviously in defense, but now we can only look forward to having him back as soon as possible.
With the huge opportunity missed, coupled with Chelsea’s destruction of Tottenham, do you all think that there has been a psychological set-back to our title hopes?
BENJAMIN KENNETH.
We need to stay focused and pragmatic, it is highly improbable we are going to finish top this season. It may sound ridiculous to some, but we are now competing for top four. Top four is not a given, we can expect that Liverpool, City and Chelsea are going to be there, that only leaves one spot. If we go on a good run and the other teams take a dip, we will of course be in the conversation. Psychologically I think the pressure is off for the title, but it remains on that we need to win something this season. I don’t think we have lost our psychological edge, but I think we have lost our edge up front. Injuries will determine how close we come, I think defensively we are all set other than the curse of LB injury situation. However, if we don’t add to the forward line in the summer, I think it is only going to get tougher and we may get left behind such as Chelsea who are starting to look the real deal.
It’s been a fantastic weekend for Liverpool!
That said, they’ll have to squeeze in their rescheduled fixture against Everton into an already packed calendar, and it’ll be a tough one!
It will most likely be weekday fixture, which means an evening kickoff under the lights at Goodison, in what will be the last ever Merseyside derby at that historic ground.
Whilst Liverpool will still be the favourites, there’s all the ingredients for an upset.
We just keep breaking down and not taking advantage of the opportunities afforded to us.
Can’t blame anyone else but ourselves.
As I mentioned on a different post.
Whilst we didn’t take advantage of the situation
We gained 1 more point from Fulham then we did this time last season plus we failed to give credit to Fulham who actually made us look average at times.
I also mentioned that yesterday I was angry and frustrated after missing out on the opportunity but on reflection we are 1 point closer to pool
A long way to go
A lot of joy to be had and a lots of moans but let’s keep our powder dry until the final points tally has been made and see where we are before we call for people’s heads – managers and players
Onwards a d upwards
Sorry did not see your post on the other article.
But I agree with you in general but I just find it so frustrating that we can’t seem to get these opportunities over the line.
It’s just so frustrating and irritating.
Better tactics will always prevail. Just sayin…
Well, let’s see what those with “psychological edge” over us can do with it, if they can withstand our moving train when it hits top gear. COYG!!!