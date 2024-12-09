Have Arsenal lost a psychological edge with draw against Fulham?

Draw against Fulham was a huge opportunity missed to gain a psychological edge.

When news broke out of the postponement of Liverpool’s clash with Everton on Saturday morning, as a result of adverse weather conditions, gooners would’ve been even more eager for a win on Sunday. Why wouldn’t they have been? A win would’ve brought us to more touching distance with the Reds despite playing a game fewer. It wasn’t even any old game, a Merseyside derby for that matter, could very well be a banana skin for Liverpool towards the back end of the season when the fixture will be rescheduled to.

In spite of this very huge psychological boost that a win could’ve given us, we failed to emerge victorious despite controlling a huge chunk of the ball. In fact the Gunners dominated every statistic you could imagine in that encounter yet they failed to get the win over the line.

We dominated play but we created very few chances from open play, potentially sparking a huge concern for Mikel Mikel Arteta in the process. A win would’ve been huge as a result of the aforementioned reasons above, but we failed to provide any cutting edge in front of goal.

Looking forwards now, Arsenal will be hoping to build a push with a run of three consecutive home games ahead. Firstly against Monaco in midweek, our attention will be on the Champions League and who knows, maybe we should just focus on this competition for the rest of the campaign.

The injuries are starting to creep back in, almost exclusively in the defense. Gabriel would’ve been crucial against Fulham both in attack and obviously in defense, but now we can only look forward to having him back as soon as possible.

With the huge opportunity missed, coupled with Chelsea’s destruction of Tottenham, do you all think that there has been a psychological set-back to our title hopes?

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

