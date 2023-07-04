Have Arsenal now got the perfect defensive ability to rival the Invincibles?

Arteta is this summer keen to make his team the real deal and unbeatable, hence being ready to end Arsenal’s search for the PL title next season. Key deals are already being completed, with Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber’s deals all but done.

Havertz and Rice change the dynamics in Arsenal’s midfield. They are two players who can keep hold of the ball and help the team possess and dominate opponents. They are an upgrade over Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey. A midfield combo of Rice, Havertz, and Odegaard can be the perfect foundation for Arsenal to play flowing, attacking football that could overwhelm opponents. Many are wary if that midfield set-up will equal the defensive demands, but one may say the best form of defense is attack. The trio can keep possession and dominate midfield battles, which may nullify any talk of them not being defensive, as they will not be porous.

Even if there’s doubt about the midfield, Arteta sure will have a solid defense next season. Whether Arteta plays with a back 3 or a back 4, his defense will be impenetrable. With Zinchenko and Tomiyasu at left back; Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, and Ben White at Central midfield; and Ben White and Jurrien Timber at right back, the Arsenal defense is capable of keeping out even the deadliest attacks.

Arsenal will be hard to beat, hopefully turning the Emirates into a fortress. Who knows, they might pull off an invincible season to trump our rivals after Manchester City lifted the treble!

Sam P

