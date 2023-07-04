Have Arsenal now got the perfect defensive ability to rival the Invincibles?

Arteta is this summer keen to make his team the real deal and unbeatable, hence being ready to end Arsenal’s search for the PL title next season. Key deals are already being completed, with Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber’s deals all but done.
Havertz and Rice change the dynamics in Arsenal’s midfield. They are two players who can keep hold of the ball and help the team possess and dominate opponents. They are an upgrade over Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey. A midfield combo of Rice, Havertz, and Odegaard can be the perfect foundation for Arsenal to play flowing, attacking football that could overwhelm opponents. Many are wary if that midfield set-up will equal the defensive demands, but one may say the best form of defense is attack. The trio can keep possession and dominate midfield battles, which may nullify any talk of them not being defensive, as they will not be porous.
Even if there’s doubt about the midfield, Arteta sure will have a solid defense next season. Whether Arteta plays with a back 3 or a back 4, his defense will be impenetrable. With Zinchenko and Tomiyasu at left back; Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, and Ben White at Central midfield; and Ben White and Jurrien Timber at right back, the Arsenal defense is capable of keeping out even the deadliest attacks.
Arsenal will be hard to beat, hopefully turning the Emirates into a fortress. Who knows, they might pull off an invincible season to trump our rivals after Manchester City lifted the treble!
Sam P
A midfield combo of Rice, Odegaard and Havertz is a disaster waiting to happen
Totally agree
While Rice and Havertz are fine players, to suggest that they are an upgrade on Partey is laughable in my opinion. As to the strengthening of our defence, if Zinchenko is used as an inverted left back, we will continue to be vulnerable unless Arteta is having second thoughts concerning the future of Tierney who is streets ahead of the Ukranian and Tomi at left back.
Shifting Zinchenko to Midfield, while having Tomy and Tierney as Left Back will be a better option.
We cannot afford to have a LB who can only attack but not defend.
Attacking will give you goals while defending will give you title!!!
Or use inverted-RB tactic instead, to play White and Timber together. We could have a more consistent defense:
…….………….……. Ramsdale
………. Timber .… Saliba …. Magalhaes
………………. White ……..… Rice
Saka . Odegaard . Zinchenko . Jesus
……………………..…. Havertz
Rice is nowhere close to an upgrade over Tomas partey. Point of correction
Going a season undefeated in the Premier League’s a bit optimistic isn’t it Sam?
Our Invincibles only pulled this off with 12 draws and some chicanery.
There’s still an inherent weakness on the left of our defense, and the new players, however good, will need time to blend.
I’m optimistic about next season and have some expectations of big success in one form or another, but undefeated…hmmm!
What was the chicanery Jax?
As for the defence Saliba is the key, along with Tierney – one still hasn’t signed, while the other is a true defender, who’s future at the club is still uncertain.
Let’s look at it this way :
Lehman.
Lauren.
Toure.
Campbell.
Cole.
Who would you replace from that defence?
My only thought might be Saliba for Toure, once he’s made a few more appearances, but that’s at a push right now.
He didn’t mean that. He’s not talking about going a season undefeated
He is referring to our defense vs Invincibles defense