Have Arsenal now pinpointed the perfect backup for Bukayo Saka?

If Gabriel Martinelli isn’t performing, you can always count on Leandro Trossard to step up and deliver on the left wing. However, there has always been concern about the course of action to take in the event of Bukayo Saka sustaining an injury. The Englishman has certainly made the Arsenal right wing his own.

He’s been absolutely killing it in the attack; no one who’s filled in on the right wing since he established himself at the club even comes close. There’s been some buzz about Arsenal potentially signing a top winger in the summer. Although they haven’t explicitly stated their preference for a left or right winger, the majority of people seem to lean towards a right winger. Finally, Saka could face some competition. Mikel Arteta hasn’t been able to find a suitable Saka alternative at the club, so the Gooners won’t mind him spending some money to bring someone on board.

Over the weekend, we covered Give Me Sports‘ claim that Arsenal is serious about activating the £43 million release clause for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams. Apparently, the Gunners have already had discussions with the winger’s entourage.

Well, there’s been a follow-up report about the winger that will interest the Gooners. Barcelona is looking to thwart Arsenal’s bid to sign Williams, according to Sport. The Spanish side, under their head coach Xavi’s orders, is looking to offload Raphinha to recruit Williams. Raphinha, who’s also been linked with Arsenal, has a lot of suitors, and it will be likely he’s sold, and if that happens, it could be bad news for Mikel Arteta.

Let’s hope that with the talks held between Arsenal and the La Liga winger’s entourage, he’ll only want Arsenal.

Williams has been doing really well with the Spanish team. In the final third, he’s their go-to guy for magic. This season, he’s been on fire with 7 goals and 16 assists in all competitions. It’s safe to say he’s playing at a world-class level. The 21-year-old Spanish player has already shown his skills in Spain. And if he can come to England and showcase performances like that, he could be the perfect alternative to Saka.

Some people might question spending £43 million on his acquisition, but it could turn out to be a great deal. Given his potential for future success, we could even consider it a steal. Saka’s injuries have always been a worry for the Gooners, but it’s time to put that worry behind us, and Nico Williams could help them do that.

Darren N

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…