Have Arsenal pinpointed the replacement for Cedric Soares if he moves to Fulham?

Is Arsenal’s right back position in need of reinforcement?

Sport Witness seeks to answer that question, citing Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, in which they claim Arteta has his sights set on Sporting Lisbon right back Pedro Porro. Arteta apparently sees the 23-year-old as a perfect fit for his project.

There are rumours that Cedric Soares is possibly moving on so Ben White will only have Tomiyasu as a backup, so this could make sense.

Apparently, “Arsenal, meanwhile, have the Spaniard ‘referenced’, as Mikel Arteta ‘likes his characteristics’, as his playing style matches the Gunners’ game,” writes Sport Witness.

Porro may be what Arteta desires for his project, but getting him may be more difficult than wanting him. To begin with, Antonio Conte reportedly has Spurs interested in the former Manchester City player.

Second, as is their custom during the transfer window, Chelsea wants to compete with Arsenal for him.

Third, Sporting is adamant that they will not do business with the Spaniard unless his €45 million release clause is activated.

Arsenal can easily claim Porro as their own if they are the first to come up with €45 million.

With the fullback having previously played for Manchester City, are we overthinking it to believe Arteta can get himself a winner, given how Zinchenko and Jesus have transformed the Gunners into winners?

Perhaps Arteta knows him from his time at the Etihad? Could this rumour have legs?

