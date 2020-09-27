Have Arsenal profited by not having fans inside stadiums? (opinion)

Arsenal have enjoyed a positive run of results since the Coronavirus pandemic forced clubs to play behind closed doors, and the lack of fans inside stadiums could have played its part.

Two positive results against Liverpool, both without fans!

One thing I have noticed since the return of football is that the pressure for our boys in the sense of having fans present and having to do well, has not been apparent as much.

Previous games where we were winning and then pegged back, we would have maybe lost or drawn, but since lockdown (and since no fans present), we have been in positions where we have found winners and have grinded out results.

Games we would have lost last year we are fighting harder to win, we are showing something that hasn’t been apparent in our team for a long time, winning mentality and ability to do so, never giving up!

I feel as though our boys are thriving without fans being present, of course they would love fans to be there to celebrate the wins and the trophies we have gained, but as we all know circumstances right now make that almost impossible.

I do often wonder how the FA Cup final and the Community Shield would have gone had there been fans. Decisions, pressure and penalties are one thing with fans present but a sense of relief is there when they are not there it seems, especially for our team.

Previous years at Anfield hasn’t fared us well in front of their fans either, so if we can go there in the space of three days and get two positive results then we know the lack of support has a better effect on Arsenal than it does on Liverpool, as we have so far beaten them twice without fans present in stadiums!

I want nothing more than to get back to normal and be able to watch our boys live both home and away, but if that cant happen for a while, and our boys keep grinding out results, then I would rather stay at home and watch them win then return and see them lose! Gooners?

Shenel