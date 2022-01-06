Have Arsenal realised the importance of Lacazette too late? (Opinion)

Alexandre Lacazette is thriving as Arsenal captain, but his current contract may prove problematic. Guest post by Sarah Rohan
The dropping of Aubameyang has proved to be a blessing in disguise for Lacazette. The once-regular substitute player this term is now getting starts in the first team setup. He is thriving playing with this team of youngsters and has now taken on the captaincy. Permanent or temporary; only time will tell. That all lies in the question, will he be here next season?
In my opinion, he’s been treated unfairly in north London. Neither under Wenger or Emery would Laca play from start to finish on a regular basis, and it difficult to understand why.
Until recently it was starting to look like the same was happening once again. Arteta was kind of forced into playing Lacazette in the regular starting line up and giving him more responsibility due to the Gabonese’s exile from the team, but this has shown what an important role Alexandre can play, and what he has always been capable of but never given the proper chance.
Since joining us in 2017 he’s made 137 appearances, scored 53 goals and assisted in 21. Now for someone who hasn’t been the main forward in the team, I think these stats are quite reasonable. Also seeing how he is playing, it doesn’t show that he isn’t good enough to carry on playing for us, it shows he is a different type of player and he has now got into a role that shows off his strengths.
Not an out and out striker but a constant threat for the opposition with his hold up play, constant pressing and creating spaces and goal scoring opportunities for his team.
I think this makes up for lack of goal scoring ability. He is full of running, dribbling and has the defensive ability, winning the ball back and tackling. He is an important part of our team and pivotal in keeping us with top four aspirations. The rest of the team respects him, he’s become a leader of this team in the dressing room and is constantly communicating on the pitch.
When Aubameyang joined Arsenal, Laca probably had his best season, but after that it seemed Alex was downgraded to a back up player. Also through the seasons he played out of position.
I’ve always wanted both to play together. They have had a great partnership when playing in the same team and they both read each others game. Unfortunately it’s not to be as Arsenal’s style of play doesn’t allow this set up. So the French forward has regularly lost out.
I think now with both contracts up in the air, although I still have great love for Pierre, he should still be a player to make an impact for the team. He is just too unreliable of late and obviously his recent antics have left a sour taste in our mouths, which is more likely to see him out the door.
I think I would prefer Laca to stay on anyway as he will be 31 this year, havimg a couple of years on Auba, and still a couple of years left in him to perform at his best.
Some people are writing him off because of his age but look at Aguero at 33. Up until he was forced to retire due to heart issues, no one questioned his age. So why question Lacazette? I have yet to see age catching up on him. Anyone that runs as much as he does would be worn out too. Even a kid!
With all the players likely to leave this month and in the summer, including the likes of Nketiah, Balogan, possibly Auba and Laca. Should we really risk bringing in just one striker who has to integrate into the team? It could take months for them to get settled and then we have no back up players because we’ve got rid of them all.
We don’t even know who we will be bringing in this transfer window yet. Some players won’t want to join a team that isn’t guaranteed European football, which as the table shows will be a close call as to who will make it.
Hopefully we do bring a forward in who can get used to playing within the team, and then we can decide who should leave us come May/June. Even Arteta has said there won’t be any decisions until the summer.
We would only be shooting ourselves in the foot by getting rid of our most experienced forwards when we don’t know how any new players will take to the team. Especially with the possibility of injuries also.
So I think if we could get two seasons out of the French forward it would be more beneficial to us. Personally I think we’ve done too little too late to convince him to stay. With no contract settled he will likely find a new challenge with a new team, who will appreciate him more than we have until now. Hopefully not to our detriment though!
Until next time Gooners.
Sarah
THE JUST ARSENAL SHOW – Dan Smith discusses the fallout from Auba’s argument with Arteta
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
How come Man City v Arsenal is off but they can play in the FA cup surly it’s the same players 🤷🏻♀️
Do you mean Liverpool?
Sarah, totally agree.
Never understood why he divided opinions but I don’t ever remember a bad game from him.
It’s just that his finishing has been inconsistent since he joined really. His overall performances have been very good in general
I do. He frequently moped and pouted when things were not going his way. He has played well recently.
I believe he’d love to stay, as long as we offer him a two-year performance-based contract
Laca’s acquisition, one of the best example of trying to fit a a square peg into a round hole.
From Day 1, Laca did not fit our style of play. But we signed him at the time because we thought we were getting a good deal. (Extremely poor recruiting).
The the other big mistake: we did not sell him in the right window and therefore missed the chance to get earn close 25M from selling him. (Extremely poor player management).
We are now struggling in no man’s land, playing footsie with the player, because we don’t know the difference between up and down. This is the Arsenal Way.
Good article, Sarah.
…”although I still have great love for Pierre…” Good grief! A Gooner – PRESUMABLY, THOUGH THAT SEEMS VERY DOUBTFUL TO ME – who confesses to love a player who is harming our club!
Anyone care to explain is this simply normal female love by SARAH for a male or some weird way of worshipping a player who is patently working against our club.
My view is that I CRAVE HIS PERMANENT DEPARTURE FROM OUR HALLOWED CLUB ASAP!
Like Ramsey like Ozil the Arsenal has allowed Laca to enter his final year of his contract. I like Lacazette as a person. He is a 100% trier and a professional on and off the field. But Lacazette cost 50m and is paid 182k p/w. He has not justified that price or salary package. He is over 30. On the other hand the young guns Odegaard Saka ESR and Martinelli are leading the way in goal scoring. The club has a policy of much younger lower salary higher resale value players. Lacazette is contrary to everything we are building now except his work ethic is still good. But is work ethic on it’s own enough? To me we could offer an extension if and only if we make top 4. That gives both parties a clear goal to work toward. Another factor is Auba on 350k p/w. We can perhaps afford one of them but not both. One has to go. Ideally a Newcastle steps in and takes one allowing the other to stay. We still have 72m Pepe misfiring and Mari Bellerin Cedric Kolasinac Torreira Elneny Niles Nketiah Guendouzie Saliba Mavropanos to redeploy. Cleaning up past contract mistakes is taking longer than is preferable in the Covid market but it is what it is. January should be interesting in more ways than one.
When you look back …. Arsenal’s problems have largely been down to the senior management.
I never quite understood our protracted 2+ year courtship with Laca in the first place…at that time, it was clear that some within the fanbase, including myself, felt that if we properly redressed our Striker position we could have made a legitimate push for trophies….Giroud was no scrub, but with Sanchez, Ozil, Ramsey and possibly Cazorla on the pitch, many felt that we needed a more fluid, pacey and clinical presence up top…it appeared as if someone within the organization felt that Laca was this such individual, albeit he was more likely being viewed as a logical plan B to the infinitely more unattainable Benzema option
personally I was more enamored with Fekir at that time and wished that we might have pursued both options, which would have allowed us to stop shoehorning Ramsey or Ozil in wider positions…of course, we hummed and hawed for such a long time that we appeared to have missed out on Laca’s most productive period
by the time we secured his services, which required us to ante up the same monies, if not more, than we were unwilling to offer up in the previous two years, things were imploding at our club….the impending Sanchez debacle was consuming all the oxygen in the room, discussion regarding the contractual issues surrounding Ramsey and Ozil were ramping up and the divisiveness surrounding Wenger’s future was palpable, which was hardly the optimum environment for a successful transition into the PL…furthermore, not only was the lineup functionally weaker, he was under considerably more pressure to fill the void left by the distracted and largely absent Sanchez, which was both unfair and implausible from an expectations standpoint
strangely enough, what we’ve witnessed from him lately, as link-up guy, who can play with his back to goal and come late into the box and hunt for pockets of space, was exactly what I liked about him when he was scoring for fun at Lyon…unfortunately, this didn’t jive with the tactics normally being deployed under Wenger, Emery or with our present manager, except for a brief period when Auba and Laca started together up top, with room to roam
as for his future prospects, to think that Laca could carry the load on a regular basis, at this age and beyond, considering the rigors of just such an undertaking, is a rather unrealistic proposition, which is why I think it would make infinitely more sense to aggressively target a young, pacier and much more clinical replacement option, with little regard for the monetary outlay, as it will likely be the most seminal decision we make for the foreseeable future