Have Arsenal ruined their reputation over their treatment of Ozil?

Arsenal Continue To Ruin Reputation Over Ozil Treatment by Dan Smith

For Christmas I was given a lot of books to read. One of them was written by Piers Morgan, a gift from my Mum due to our constant debates after watching segments of GMB on YouTube.

I actually agree with Mr Morgan on a lot of his points of views, but I can’t help but feel he contradicted himself this week.

In his book, Mr Morgan said his biggest takeaway was that the events of the Pandemic had taught him the important things in life. That he had been wasting too much time debating with people things that really didn’t matter. That a lot more serious issues were going on in the world.

Well it has taken him less than a week of 2021 to forget his own realisation as he continued to troll Ozil, upon hearing the player might finally have agreed to move.

