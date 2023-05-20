Have Arsenal simply been waiting for Tielemans’ contract to run out?

For a couple of years now we’ve covered the Tielemans-to-Arsenal transfer links and there have always been rumours of talks over his move but Arsenal refused to pay Leicester’s asking price, and Tielemans has stayed quiet on the subject the whole time. Now it’s confirmed he’ll be a free agent in the summer, and perhaps he has already decided to join the Gunners a long time ago.

All a team needs to do is present him with a suitable contract, and he’ll sign. There are many reasons why Arsenal should be the club that captures him, but here are two that make me eager to see Tielemans move to the Emirates.

1. He joins for nothing to finally hand Arteta a capable backup for Odegaard.

2. He is tried and tested in the Premier League, and his brilliance is too good to ignore, especially with no transfer fee, leaving cash for Arteta to get his other targets.

Just a casual no-look assist from Youri Tielemans 😎 Kelechi's finish wasn't bad either 😏 pic.twitter.com/F2qlGuqcKM — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 7, 2021

The big reason why Tieleman’s deal makes sense is that he comes for nothing. Arsenal seem set for a major overhaul of the midfield, something they could do if several underperforming Players expected to leave. With Tielemans joining, Arsenal can still pursue deals for Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo. In fact, if the two are signed, the scenario may be Rice replacing Granit Xhaka, Caicedo and Thomas Partey battling for the No. 6 role, and Tielemans becoming Odegaard’s deputy.

Arteta has over-depended on Odegaard so much, with Emile Smith-Rowe and Fabio Vieira failing to rise to the occasion when a chance arose for them to play the playmaker role. On a good day, the Leicester man can excel in the playmaker role; he is tried and tested in the league and even on the international stage.

The 26-year-old has repeatedly proven how technically gifted he is; his passing is on another level. If Arsenal were to get him, he would go straight to being one of the greatest passers of the ball in their squad and provide a lot more choive for Arteta to rotate the squad with more quality backups for our Champions League efforts.

Daniel O

Video – Mikel Arteta on More injuries…. A hard week…. What can Arsenal do in the summer?

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…