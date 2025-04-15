Have Arsenal taken their eyes off the Premier League altogether?

Saturday proved to be another disappointing match for Arsenal and us Gooners in the Premier League.

It seems that Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have lost their way in the league and are now solely focused on the Champions League.

The North Londoners have dropped four points in their last two games against Everton and now Brentford—matches they should have won.

Last week, The Gunners let a 1-0 lead slip at Goodison Park, drawing 1-1 in the end, and the same scenario unfolded last night at The Emirates against Brentford.

This is deeply frustrating. While we can’t deny that the Premier League title race is effectively over, with Liverpool virtually securing their 20th championship (now tied with Manchester United for the most top-flight titles), it certainly feels as though Arsenal have lost their focus on winning in the Premier League.

There seems to be a defeatist attitude surrounding the team in the competition at present.

It would be wonderful to focus solely on winning the Champions League, which doesn’t even feel surreal to write, but at the same time, the men in red and white from North London should be beating teams in the bottom half of the table—no excuses in the Premier League.

I was bitterly disappointed to see that, by full-time, Arsenal had once again become complacent in the league and settled for a 1-1 draw against the Bees.

If we are not careful, we could slip down the table and out of the top four or even five, and I’m sure no one would want to see that from The Gunners.

Nottingham Forest is on our heels in third place, and it is crucial that we don’t allow them to overtake us in the final six games of the season.

Admittedly, Arsenal should have won the title in the past two seasons, but based on how things have played out this campaign, I would prefer finishing second rather than third behind Forest, who were fighting relegation last season!

If we allow Forest to overtake us, it would be nothing short of shambolic!

Liam Harding