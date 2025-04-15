Have Arsenal taken their eyes off the Premier League altogether?

Saturday proved to be another disappointing match for Arsenal and us Gooners in the Premier League.
It seems that Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have lost their way in the league and are now solely focused on the Champions League.
The North Londoners have dropped four points in their last two games against Everton and now Brentford—matches they should have won.
Last week, The Gunners let a 1-0 lead slip at Goodison Park, drawing 1-1 in the end, and the same scenario unfolded last night at The Emirates against Brentford.
This is deeply frustrating. While we can’t deny that the Premier League title race is effectively over, with Liverpool virtually securing their 20th championship (now tied with Manchester United for the most top-flight titles), it certainly feels as though Arsenal have lost their focus on winning in the Premier League.
There seems to be a defeatist attitude surrounding the team in the competition at present.
It would be wonderful to focus solely on winning the Champions League, which doesn’t even feel surreal to write, but at the same time, the men in red and white from North London should be beating teams in the bottom half of the table—no excuses in the Premier League.
I was bitterly disappointed to see that, by full-time, Arsenal had once again become complacent in the league and settled for a 1-1 draw against the Bees.
If we are not careful, we could slip down the table and out of the top four or even five, and I’m sure no one would want to see that from The Gunners.
Nottingham Forest is on our heels in third place, and it is crucial that we don’t allow them to overtake us in the final six games of the season.
Admittedly, Arsenal should have won the title in the past two seasons, but based on how things have played out this campaign, I would prefer finishing second rather than third behind Forest, who were fighting relegation last season!
If we allow Forest to overtake us, it would be nothing short of shambolic!
Liam Harding
No, but one eye is firmly at the cemetery of talents and understandably so.
Well your getting too harsh on the team. RM lost their match before the first leg with Arsenal. UCL knock out games are are distraction, if it is not, then either the manager is lying or he is not interested. With the diminished squad at his disposal he had to be cautious for this game and remember Everton are a physical side.
They gave up on the title back in January. Just saying. 🙄🤦♂️🤷♂️
They gave the title up in the first ten games. Everything since has been below standard.
Reggie, we were second in the PL after ten games and we’re second in the PL today, so I don’t understand your fixation on the ” first ten games”.
Perhaps you can elaborate?
Just as I don’t see what Dan means by saying we gave up in January, as we were also second then, as we are today.
I would suggest that certain fans gave up after ten games and in January.
Why I have no idea!!
Points difference Ken? We have just started bad and got worse as far as the prem is concerned. We have not challenged in the league this year. Us and everyone else has made it easy for Liverpool.
Yes they have, but just for now though.
As soon as we finish tomorrow’s QF, eyes will be back on the Prem. Not to try win it obviously, but to make sure we finish as high up the table as we can.
We have to be fully focused on Madrid right now. A lot of pundits think they can still beat us, so we need to be 100% switched on!
Given up on winning it, yes of course.
Finishing as high as possible will still be on the agenda though, since there’s a fair bit of cash for league position.
It’s always difficult for a manager to motivate players to play for the club’s bank balance though – from the player’s viewpoint, all the club will do with the money is buy better players. 👀 Just make sure of top 5 at this stage of the season.
That wasn’t meant to be a reply to your post Kia.
(I agree with what you wrote, pretty much.)
We need to focus on Real Madrid
To be honest, a 3-0 advantage against Real Madrid at Madrid is no where near an insurmountable lead. Madrid at their best can win big at home. And they are capable of being up 3-0 at half time lol
We can definitely qualify but we need to make sure that we play our best players available and that our best players play like our lives depend on it
I believe and hope that we will qualify
Why do you focus on Nottingham Forest? In case it wasn’t already obvious, the betting odds confirm that the biggest threats to Arsenal for 2nd place are 1. Newcastle, 2. Man City, 3. Forest – in that order.
We gave up in January
I would hope not. The great managers who have wons things in the past have never took their eye off anything. If they have, they have ended up empty handed. I remember in the past united being 10 points behind us in March. Fergie, never took his eye of it and hunted us down. You do not ever take your eye off anything. Thats a recipe for failure.
With all the injuries and red cards, it was impossible to mount a challenge anyway!
I am not saying mistakes haven’t been made, but it’s obvious how much of an impact our colossal injury crisis has had, plus a whopping 6 times in the league we’ve finished with a man less.
In regards to our form of late, again it’s pretty obvious. It was always going to take a while to adjust to having no strikers to select, CL spot is pretty much sorted, with a 6pt buffer to 3rd, and our only chance of a trophy is in Europe.
So it makes perfect sense to rotate in the league (especially with our injury record and yet more getting injured against Brentford), and put absolutely everything into the CL.
Along with Inter, we are the best teams in regards to defending and overall organisation, which gives us a fantastic chance.
So, we can score goals freely in the CL but not in the league? That’s because we haven’t a striker? Which arguably we haven’t had since Auba left. Our CL form has been decent so far. Our league hasn’t? But we have had the same injuries? Red cards are self inflicted and are not an excuse.