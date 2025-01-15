Have Arsenal Women got NWSL’s Washington Spirit winger, Trinity Rodman, in their sights?

The WSL winter transfer window is here, and there’s much anticipation about the movements we’ll see between now and the end of the month.

Renee Slegers hinted that it could be a very quiet transfer window for Arsenal Women and not to expect the club to go all out and spend on new signings, although she admitted that if a transfer opportunity they can’t ignore pops up, they’ll seize it. If you’ve been following this column, there’s one deal we are expecting: that of an NWSL winger.

According to ESPN’s Emily Keogh, “Arsenal are set to sign a winger during the January transfer window. One potential NWSL target is ready to make the move, likely to be a ‘one out, one in’ move with Kathrine Kühl ready to depart the club and move to Everton.” We’ve been speculating about which NWSL winger that might be.

Speculate no more—it has emerged that Trinity Rodman could be the player Arsenal have been chasing behind the scenes. Why the 22-year-old Washington Spirit winger? Well, the player herself has opened up about the rumors of her joining Arsenal.

In response to fans’ questions on a livestream, she admitted, “What’s your plan for the future? I don’t know. I don’t know, man. I mean, I’m seeing on my feed that I’m going to Arsenal, so that’s news to me. I’m honestly interested to see how this all pans out. Um, so, yeah, I think I’m just going to keep refreshing my feed to see where churn goes, because it’s been really interesting.”

For those tracking Arsenal Women’s insights keenly, links to Rodman only came to light after she linked herself to the club. If this isn’t an “Arsenal come get me plea,” I don’t know what is.

With the WSL growing in stature, many top women footballers want to have a taste of it. And though Arsenal haven’t been fortunate to end their last few campaigns in glory, they remain an ideal club for many women footballers.

Rodman is known for her speed, agility, and technical ability, which allow her to easily outmaneuver defenders and create scoring opportunities for herself and her teammates. She’s pacey and a great dribbler, making her a constant threat to opponents.

Rodman was named the U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year in 2021 before making her senior international USWNT debut the next year. She scored three goals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the United States won gold.

WSL defenders would dread facing her, while for Arsenal, she could make them more clinical. If Arsenal are to sign her, they may have to spend, as her deal with Washington Spirit doesn’t expire until the end of the 2025 NWSL season.

What do you think Gooners? Just a rumour?

