Have Arsenal Women lost a left winger and gained a right, in Swedish Wonderkid Kafaji?

Cloe Lacasse has left Arsenal Women to join the Utah Royals in the NWSL, but that’s still sinking in. However, a question arises with her departure: if you lose a talented player, it’s crucial to find a replacement.

Well, interestingly, in Lacasse’s case, having played as a left winger frequently and looking at Arsenal’s options on the left wing, is there a need to replace her?

Based on their best positions, the following are Arsenal Women’s attack options for 2024/25:

Left Forward:

Mariona

Foord

Hurtig

McCabe

Godfrey

Viv Lia

Right Forward:

Beth

There is, but I don’t think Arsenal should be signing a left-winger. As you’ll notice above, the one deal that would certainly benefit Arsenal is signing a top right-sided winger, to give Beth Mead a run for her money in the position. While there are wingers who can fill in on the right wing, signing a specialist would be most advantageous. Or have we already signed her in Swedish wonderkid Rosa Kafaji? Arsenal have placed her in the squad as a forward, not a midfielder. The player who turned 21 last month has been talked about from an early age as one of the rising stars of the game. In January, Kafaji was, according to Forbes, picked out by UEFA as one of ten players to watch in 2024 after scoring four of Häcken’s seven goals – including home and away against Real Madrid – in their unexpected run to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Beth Mead is a super reliable player; after returning from an ACL injury last season, she didn’t have any injury setbacks but played more than she should have, in my opinion. She needs a reliable backup.

Do Arsenal only need a defender now and forget a winger (to replace Cloe Lacasse), in this summer transfer window, after deals for Mariona Caldentey, who could take over on the left wing; Rosa Kafaji, set for a forward role; and Daphne van Domselaar, who replaces goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo.

What do you think Gooners?

Daisy Mae

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….