Have Arsenal’s management gone totally mad with these signings?

Insanity reigns once again at Arsenal! by ThirdManJW

It was only about two days ago that I wrote an article, detailing some of the gross mismanagement down the years at Arsenal, and they’re already back at their old tricks. I have just been on Arsenal.com, and Luiz has got another year, with Cedric and Mari signing on long-term deals. Just when you think the club couldn’t sink any lower, they come up with something new. Unbelievable stuff!

Does anyone at the club have a working brain cell? I am honestly not joking when I say, you could literally drag a nobody off the street, with no footballing knowledge, and they would still do a better job. How? Without any footballing knowledge, this person would only be able to make decisions based on facts, logic, and reason. Meaning our three new signings couldn’t possibly happen. Up to this point, I had felt the new regime were doing an okay job, given what they inherited, but this is a shocker!

Luiz

He was always destined to flop at Arsenal. A poor defender was never going to improve a terrible defense. One could argue that maybe his experience and leadership may add something, but performances trump everything, and he has been terrible! So of course, in traditional Arsenal fashion, we reward yet another rubbish performer. From no possible angle does this make any sense? I can only surmise that Chelsea have been so pleased with Luiz’s performances this season, that they offered Raul and Vinai a nice little bonus to keep Luiz for another year. Saliba, our great new hope, will be learning, and dare I say, playing alongside this clown next season. Think about that!

Cedric

Hasn’t kicked a ball for us. Was signed injured, and now injured again. Almost 30. So clearly the obvious decision is to sign him on a four-year deal. You honestly can’t make this up. Unlike the Luiz deal where there’s zero positives, at least Cedric is an upgrade on Bellerin I guess.

Mari

We’ve barely seen him in an Arsenal shirt, and from what I have seen, he’s been average, and on the slow side. Then he gets a big injury, so of course that means we have to then sign him then. What is it with injuries and Arsenal? Do Arsenal need a constant supply of crocked players as test subjects for young doctors? Have we got some kind of partnership with the NHS?

Just when you think it cannot get any worse, Arsenal rip out your heart, send it to America, so Kroenke can laugh at it, whilst rolling around in wads of sweaty cash! Apparently Arteta is heavily involved in the transfer process (and has been publicly bigging up these players, especially Luiz, which now seems to confirm Arteta’s involvement), and this is very worrying. We could easily dip into the Championship, find better players, and save millions. It seems we can only sign bigger name players, even if they’re trash! Does no one at Arsenal know anything about football?

ThirdManJW