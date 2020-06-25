Have Arsenal’s management gone totally mad with these signings?

Insanity reigns once again at Arsenal! by ThirdManJW
It was only about two days ago that I wrote an article, detailing some of the gross mismanagement down the years at Arsenal, and they’re already back at their old tricks. I have just been on Arsenal.com, and Luiz has got another year, with Cedric and Mari signing on long-term deals. Just when you think the club couldn’t sink any lower, they come up with something new. Unbelievable stuff!
Does anyone at the club have a working brain cell? I am honestly not joking when I say, you could literally drag a nobody off the street, with no footballing knowledge, and they would still do a better job. How? Without any footballing knowledge, this person would only be able to make decisions based on facts, logic, and reason. Meaning our three new signings couldn’t possibly happen. Up to this point, I had felt the new regime were doing an okay job, given what they inherited, but this is a shocker!
Luiz
He was always destined to flop at Arsenal. A poor defender was never going to improve a terrible defense. One could argue that maybe his experience and leadership may add something, but performances trump everything, and he has been terrible! So of course, in traditional Arsenal fashion, we reward yet another rubbish performer. From no possible angle does this make any sense? I can only surmise that Chelsea have been so pleased with Luiz’s performances this season, that they offered Raul and Vinai a nice little bonus to keep Luiz for another year. Saliba, our great new hope, will be learning, and dare I say, playing alongside this clown next season. Think about that!
Cedric
Hasn’t kicked a ball for us. Was signed injured, and now injured again. Almost 30. So clearly the obvious decision is to sign him on a four-year deal. You honestly can’t make this up. Unlike the Luiz deal where there’s zero positives, at least Cedric is an upgrade on Bellerin I guess.
Mari
We’ve barely seen him in an Arsenal shirt, and from what I have seen, he’s been average, and on the slow side. Then he gets a big injury, so of course that means we have to then sign him then. What is it with injuries and Arsenal? Do Arsenal need a constant supply of crocked players as test subjects for young doctors? Have we got some kind of partnership with the NHS?
Just when you think it cannot get any worse, Arsenal rip out your heart, send it to America, so Kroenke can laugh at it, whilst rolling around in wads of sweaty cash! Apparently Arteta is heavily involved in the transfer process (and has been publicly bigging up these players, especially Luiz, which now seems to confirm Arteta’s involvement), and this is very worrying. We could easily dip into the Championship, find better players, and save millions. It seems we can only sign bigger name players, even if they’re trash! Does no one at Arsenal know anything about football?
ThirdManJW
I suspect their previous contracts have clauses that legally oblige Arsenal to offer them contract extensions with minimum values
If they didn’t agree to the small offers, they could leave. But they accepted the offers to stay as backups or squad rotation players
Because of these defender deals, I believe the club would put Mustafi and Sokratis in transfer list
I mean, what kind of a club puts a clause like that in a contract?
A cheap-ass club, maybe?! That just tells you everything about Arsenal and it’s ambitions (Lack of).
My dad, who supports Liverpool has plenty of sympathy for Arsenal fans (me). He realises the pain and agony as Liverpool went through it themselves under American ownership. He firmly believes though that the Kronke family are worse and will do everything in their power to spend as little as possible. Liverpool fans united together in protest though. Damn you social distancing!!!! 😭 😭 😭 😭
Cedric is 28 though and I think he is a smart buy, just been very unfortunate with the injuries.
We will see him feature shortly
When Arteta joined and immediately started bigging up Xhaka, that was a red flag for me though I chose to ignore it coz every coach at Arsenal seems to rate Xhaka for unclear reasons. Yesterday’s signings though? Luiz, Mari and Soares? Are these the type of players who are supposed to transform our defence and take the club to the next level? So much for the “major surgery” / “complete overhaul” / “massive transformation” we were hoping to see in the summer under Arteta. I have lost faith in his ability to identify talent.
Xhaka is favoured by many managers, because he is the only senior left-footed DM in the squad. Since he’d most likely leave, I predict Arteta would look for similar type of player
I can just about see the reasoning behind signing Mari given his physical presence ,being comfortable on the ball,and left footed, although lacking in pace, but the signings of Soares,and Luis are simply beyond me and I suspect a large majority of Arsenal fans.I can only assume our transfer war chest is empty.
Think I’m gonna have a breakdown this club is now a joke
If it is true that Arteta as head coach has had a major say in these contract offers, it is a positive move in the right direction. His judgement, or lack thereof, will be assessed on how these players perform for Arsenal under his coaching.
I have and will continue to support Arteta until this time next year. If we are in the top 4 at that stage, it will be progress. However, if we are fighting in the mid-table still…