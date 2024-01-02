Have Arsenal’s tactics simply become too predictable for our opponents?

Are Arsenal too predictable this season?
Arsenal’s attack last season were immense and pretty much carried us through the season, with an open defence and what looked like a backline who couldn’t stay solid together and were constantly conceding goals, Arsenal fans would have thought we were going to face the same challenges this season, but as the season has progressed, the backline has looked the most solid and concerns have now turned to our attackers and the lack of goals this season.
Last season our frontline were clinical and without them, we probably wouldn’t have got as far as we did. Arteta in the summer looked to beef up the defence and the midfield and for a while there, it seemed to have worked, Arsenal looked like a completely different side than last year and were playing incredible possession football. But as the season has gone on, big problems have begun to show in the frontline and the lack of goals and cohesion within the squad has left Arsenal looking lost and Arteta will a lot of problems he needs to fix.
We seem too predictable this season and what last season would have been a surprise and hard to work out, other clubs seem to have figured out our system and what were going to do. Opposition have been doubling up on our attackers and pressing them hard when they’re on the ball. Our attackers seem to have lost a bit of pace and pressure and are maybe trying to do too much.
Football ultimately is about the basics and doing the basics right, Arsenal seem to have lost the calmness in attack and are trying to do too much on the ball, which stops the consistency and the pace of the game. Players taking too long to have a shot and what looks like thinking too much and not just taking a chance. We seem to be taking the extra touch or pass that aren’t needed and it’s slowing up our game.
Last season we saw both Saka and Martinelli use their pace down the wings and draw players out from their positions so that their teammates can run into open spaces and create chances to score. Ticky tacky quick passes between each other and moving the ball around the pitch faster. For me, Arsenal always look at their best when they’re moving the ball around fast and hitting teams on the counter, with fast bursts of pace down the wings, and we just don’t seem to be capable of doing that this season.
Arteta and the club should be looking into strengthening the front line in the January transfer window, because if we don’t start finding a way to score goals, we won’t be lifting any silverware this season.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
I think the tactics are a huge problem. Far too many touches on the ball, far too many sideways and backwards passes, giving opposition defences loads of time to get into place. They need to move the ball much more sharply and take fewer touches on the ball. They are also missing Xhaka and (in my view) Tierney. It would be lovely to have a proper left-back who can both defend and overlap on the wing. Kiwior is a CB who cannot play left-back or invert into midfield. Tomiyasu can defend at LB, but I don’t fancy him as an inverted midfielder. In fact, Xhaka could play those roles better the Kiwior. I guess Timber was intended to be able to cover anywhere along the midfield, so there has been bad luck in losing him so early. But even so, I’m not convinced by the tactics; teams obviously know what to expect and how to line up against us.
Sorry – I meant Timber was supposed to cover anywhere in DEFENCE.
I have spent my life in pro theatre but as an old man now, I work chiefly with amateurs in directing pantos musicals and such like.
Arsenals far too easily predictable shape,is just like amateur actor/ singers PERSISTENTLY INSIST, – until you threaten them with expulsion “on pain of death” -in lining up across backstage in a sort of semi circular line.
Rather like Arsenal does, though in reverse with a semi circular forward facing line from wing to wing, where the ball travels sideways, very slowly and across the field from side to side and back again ad infinitum, until possession is stolen and we are under attack, but caught upfield.
Any REAL attempt to break that slow moving side to side line has become almost vanishingly rare, since BOTH wingers have become double marked, predictably so, with NO MA attempt to change that CONSTANTLY PREDICTABLE SHAPE.
A lack of change that has made former staunch supporters of MA , even such as myself to HAVE DOUBTS AS TO WHETHER OR NOT HE WILL EVER LEARN!
Constant predictable side to side passing, far too slowly, equals a severe lack of goals. HARDLY A SURPRISE TO SOME OF US!!
It has got SO bad that I call us, privately, “the slow team”!
Without REAL pace , of the ball especially, goals will always be rare!
You MIGHT think MA ought to have learned that, BY NOW!!
I would say no, because look how well we’ve performed in the big games, and even in our losses.
Any issues there may be, remember that not once has MA been able to pick our best XI because we’ve had an injury crisis since day one.
Just looking at our 4 league defeats as to why it’s not a tactical issue:
Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal
This game had a draw written all over it with both defences dominating the game, until we got screwed over by VAR. Yes we offered next to nothing in attact, but neither did they, but it was us that dominated play on their turf.
Villa 1-0 Arsenal
Despite battering City in their previous game, it was their turn be dominated by us. We created more than enough chances to win the game, but yet again, it was our finishing that cost us.
Arsenal 0-2 West Ham
Yet again, another dominaing performance, and yet again, we just cannot finish. Five glaring opportunities, and not one goal!
Fulham 2-1 Arsenal
For once, we were completely outclassed. Fulham fully deserved the win, and got their tactics spot on.
So just looking at our defeats in relation to performance, we really should have got 7pts, with Fulham being our only defeat. Even if you look at our other league games, we not struggling to create chances.
If we had a lot of performances like the Fulham one and those tough early days under MA, I’d genuinely be worried, but clearly we don’t, so there’s no major tactical issues. Maybe a bit more in game tweaking is needed, but the main issue is blatently obvious – ALL our forwards just cannot finish. We’re not clinical. They’re all out of form.
I’m optimistic because we know how good they are from what we’ve seen in previous seasons, but clearly they need more competition and rotation because of the drop off in form. Hopefully we can bring another forward in over the next month.