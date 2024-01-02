Have Arsenal’s tactics simply become too predictable for our opponents?

Are Arsenal too predictable this season?

Arsenal’s attack last season were immense and pretty much carried us through the season, with an open defence and what looked like a backline who couldn’t stay solid together and were constantly conceding goals, Arsenal fans would have thought we were going to face the same challenges this season, but as the season has progressed, the backline has looked the most solid and concerns have now turned to our attackers and the lack of goals this season.

Last season our frontline were clinical and without them, we probably wouldn’t have got as far as we did. Arteta in the summer looked to beef up the defence and the midfield and for a while there, it seemed to have worked, Arsenal looked like a completely different side than last year and were playing incredible possession football. But as the season has gone on, big problems have begun to show in the frontline and the lack of goals and cohesion within the squad has left Arsenal looking lost and Arteta will a lot of problems he needs to fix.

We seem too predictable this season and what last season would have been a surprise and hard to work out, other clubs seem to have figured out our system and what were going to do. Opposition have been doubling up on our attackers and pressing them hard when they’re on the ball. Our attackers seem to have lost a bit of pace and pressure and are maybe trying to do too much.

Football ultimately is about the basics and doing the basics right, Arsenal seem to have lost the calmness in attack and are trying to do too much on the ball, which stops the consistency and the pace of the game. Players taking too long to have a shot and what looks like thinking too much and not just taking a chance. We seem to be taking the extra touch or pass that aren’t needed and it’s slowing up our game.

Last season we saw both Saka and Martinelli use their pace down the wings and draw players out from their positions so that their teammates can run into open spaces and create chances to score. Ticky tacky quick passes between each other and moving the ball around the pitch faster. For me, Arsenal always look at their best when they’re moving the ball around fast and hitting teams on the counter, with fast bursts of pace down the wings, and we just don’t seem to be capable of doing that this season.

Arteta and the club should be looking into strengthening the front line in the January transfer window, because if we don’t start finding a way to score goals, we won’t be lifting any silverware this season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

