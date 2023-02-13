Have Arteta’s tactics now become too predictable with no rotation?

Is Arsenal’s Being Too Predictable The Cause Of The Poor Run They Are In? by Sam

Mikel Arteta is not known for making lineup changes. Why change what’s working, he might have reasoned. But has his strict team selection policy paid off? Yes, it may have worked, but not right now.

Arsenal should reorganise their starting lineup. In fact, Brentford manager Thomas Frank has hinted that it may cost him—or has already cost him.

“In a way, yes,” Frank answered when asked about the fact that Arsenal have become predictable due to the same team selection throughout.

The Dane then went on to contextualise his comments: “But they are very good at what they are doing. It’s about eliminating their threats. We were very aware of doubling up on Saka and Martinelli. There was one moment when we didn’t have everything bang on and that’s when they scored.”

Arsenal’s next game is against Manchester City, and a loss would seriously jeopardise their chances of winning the title. Martinelli and White’s performance has sparked widespread criticism in recent days.

All eyes will be on whether Tomiyasu and Trossard start on Wednesday night; they could be what makes Arsenal unpredictable.

Sam P



