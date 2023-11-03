Have Brentford priced Arsenal out of a deal for Ivan Toney?

Brentford’s transfer decision on Ivan Toney could cost him a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join Arsenal.

The majority of Gooners believe Arsenal will buy a striker during the winter transfer window. One of the attackers heavily linked with a move to the Emirates is Ivan Toney. According to the latest reports from Brentford, the phenomenal striker will only be allowed to depart for a premium fee.

According to Sky Sports, the Bees have placed a £100 million price tag on Toney’s head. Yes, transfer fees in the Premier League continue to grow, with the £100 million cap being frequently breached. Declan Rice cost Arsenal £105 million during the summer transfer window.

However, I don’t believe the Gunners have the resources to pull off another £100 million deal this soon, that’s a lot of money. With “concerns” about Toney and some questioning if he will be able to be an instant hit after not playing football for months, Brentford should be realistic with what they can seek for Toney’s transfer exit.

Unfortunately for Brentford, Arsenal also has other striker targets who play regularly and are available at lower asking prices, such as RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, who has three goals in seven Bundesliga games (he had 16 goals in 30 league games for RB Salzburg last season), and Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez, who has 13 goals in ten league games.

If Arsenal are to recruit a striker in January, they must be certain of their striker choice; they should not be debating whether it is worthwhile to spend £100 million on a striker whose form cannot be guaranteed.

Sam P

