Have England’s current generation earned more respect than the 1966 heroes?

England’s World Cup campaign may have ended in disappointment, but should that define this generation? Liam Harding believes the achievements of Gareth Southgate and Thomas Tuchel’s England deserve far more recognition than they often receive, even without lifting a major trophy.

Tournament consistency tells its own story

As football fans, we often place huge expectations on our teams, whether at club or international level. We also have a habit of comparing today’s players with previous generations, and this World Cup has been no different for England supporters hoping to see the Three Lions lift the trophy once again.

England have won just one major international honour. When compared with footballing giants such as Brazil, who have lifted the World Cup five times, that is not a huge return. Yet England’s triumph remains one of the most important moments in the nation’s football history.

That famous victory came on home soil at the old twin-towered Wembley Stadium in 1966, when Sir Alf Ramsey’s side defeated West Germany 4-2 after extra time thanks to Sir Geoff Hurst’s historic hat-trick in front of almost 100,000 supporters.

Many hoped England could repeat that success at this World Cup, but those dreams came to an end following the 2-1 semi-final defeat to an outstanding Argentina side.

However, the truth is that England’s teams over the past eight years have arguably been more consistent in tournament football than the legendary side of the 1960s that every generation has been measured against.

Between the early 1960s and 1970, England, under Walter Winterbottom and later Sir Alf Ramsey, reached one European Championship semi-final, one World Cup final and two World Cup quarter-finals.

The same team that won the 1966 World Cup also failed to qualify for both the 1964 and 1972 European Championships. England also missed the 1984 and 2008 European Championships, but those disappointments came 24 years apart.

This England team deserves greater appreciation

Since the shock defeat to Iceland at Euro 2016 under Roy Hodgson, England, first under Gareth Southgate and now Thomas Tuchel, have reached two World Cup semi-finals, one World Cup quarter-final and two European Championship finals.

Those statistics suggest that, across Southgate’s tenure and into Tuchel’s reign, England have produced one of the most consistent international teams in the nation’s history.

This current group of players may not have won silverware, but they deserve just as much respect as the 1966 generation. They have consistently given supporters hope at major tournaments, with the 2022 World Cup quarter-final defeat to eventual finalists France the only occasion where they fell earlier than many had expected.

Many doubted England before the 1966 World Cup, just as there have been doubts surrounding this modern generation. Yet this group has repeatedly delivered deep runs at major tournaments and helped restore national belief after the disappointment of the 2014 World Cup group-stage exit.

These players have made their point, and they should not be judged solely because they have not ended England’s long wait for another major trophy.

Southgate built a strong England side which, even with changes in personnel and a new manager, has continued to compete at the highest level under Thomas Tuchel.

We cannot keep looking backwards forever.

At some point, English football has to celebrate what this generation has achieved while looking forward to what comes next.

Liam Harding

Do you agree with Liam? Does England’s current generation deserve more credit for its consistency at major tournaments? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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