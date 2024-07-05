Have European Champions, Barcelona Femeni, become Arsenal Women’s talent pool?

Have Barcelona Femeni become Arsenal’s Women’s talent pool? Based on the previous three summer transfer windows, it appears that Arsenal Women will continue to sign Barcelona players for years to come.

In the summer of 2022, Gio Queiroz signed with Arsenal from Barcelona for around £34k. She didn’t end up being a hit; she is now poised to join Atletico Madrid, but her swoop paved the way for Arsenal to target Barcelona players.

Last summer, Arsenal returned to Catalonia to sign another Barcelona star, Laia Codina. With a contract worth around £85k, the Arsenal Women were able to sign the Spanish defender.

This summer, Mariona Caldentey arrived on a free transfer. The Spanish forward, who has 24 goals and 20 assists in 50 appearances for Barca Femeni, chose not to renew her contract with the club in order to join Arsenal.

There has also been speculation that Arsenal will sign Barcelona midfielder Keira Walsh this summer. Hopefully Walsh will join; she has the potential to elevate Arsenal’s Women’s team to new heights.

Given this tendency, it seems reasonable to expect another Barcelona star to move to the Emirates Stadium next summer. Barcelona Femeni, the Liga F Champions and UEFA Women’s Champions League winners, boast a plethora of talented players. But why don’t we target their speedster forward, Salma Paralluelo, or their midfielder engine, Aitana Bonmati, in the future?

Arsenal, as a club, are determined to push for great results next season. The WSL title, Women’s Champions League, football, the FA Cup and the FA League Cup are all in their sights in the coming season.

The Women’s Super League is extremely attractive to players coming from abroad, with Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati herself saying:

“Arsenal and Man City are good teams that can play with the ball and these kinds of teams are searching for players who can play this kind of football. Who [better] to do that than Spanish players. I think the people are thinking of playing in England because you in England are doing things so well.”

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

