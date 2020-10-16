Have luxury players like Ozil become obsolete in modern football?

Has Football ‘Kicked Out’ Players Like Ozil? By Dan Smith
Arsene Wenger was asked about his opinion on the Ozil situation this week and came up with an interesting theory, saying: ‘the way football is going at the moment, it’s kicked out players like Ozil.’
Football goes in cycles. 10 Years ago everyone was copying the Spanish model, having small technical players who could keep the ball. Their national team even started games without a natural striker. Eventually the likes of Spain and Barcelona would be criticized for not adapting the tiki-taka style, having zero plan B.
Then young coaches like Klopp and Pochettino became obsessed with the high press.
To combat that style, the likes of Pep Guardiola would tactically play out from defence to beat the press. Ever since the Man City manager discarded Joe Hart for not being good enough with a ball at his feet, every coach now seems obsessed with having a keeper who is comfortable passing the ball under pressure (some with various degrees of success).
The latest fashionable trend is having a full back as your main attacking outlet. A left back or right back has to almost be as good (if not better) going forward than defending. To support that, many sides are lining up with 3 centre backs, one of which is comfortable on the ball and can be creative.
If you use Arsenal as an example, David Luiz at times is our most creative player in terms of stepping into midfield and wanting to pick a long pass.
Gone are the days when a defender only had to worry about being able to tackle and head the ball. The negative aspect to that isthat the sport is now struggling to produce World Class defenders.
So whatever your personal opinion of Ozil, is his former manager correct? Is this not in fact the worst possible time for a number 10 to be trying to break into any 11?
When the Gunners offered the German a new contract, he had an obvious spot in the team but neither party were to know that the number 10 was about to become extinct.
Like a striker has to now do more than just be a goal poacher, Ozil in the current popular system doesn’t fit in.
Everyone uses the best as the template to model yourself on. In the last two years Liverpool have become champions of Europe and England with one of the least creative midfields in history. They didn’t have to be anything more than hard working though because of the width of Arnold and Robinson.
The art of floating in the lines behind the striker is a dying one.
The most creative players in the League are Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes or (last season) David Silva. Even those players though are now asked to play deeper than they would like.
Don’t get me wrong, Ozil is not the same version that Mr Wenger signed but even if he was, I’m not sure his strengths would suit the formations being used by so many. Ozil was brought to English Football to assist and create chances, not for his stats on tracking back and winning back the ball.
If you played Ozil, you would be tactically choosing to sacrifice something defensively to help you on the offensive. You would describe Ozil as a ‘luxury player’.
Now though, so much emphasise has been put on pressing from the front and winning the ball back as soon as you lose it, the game has no room for an Ozil. That’s why even when I defend the midfielder, my argument only goes as far as saying he should be on the bench.
I don’t believe if we needed a goal, he’s not a better option to bring on with 10 minutes to go to pick a killer pass, than say a Joe Willock or Reiss Nelson.
But in terms of trusting him to do what’s needed for a current version of 5-2-3 or 3-5-2 to work, I accept Ozil doesn’t suit that system. I just wonder if any number 10 would?
Be kind in the comments…
Dan Smith
Doesn’t matter in fairness he hasn’t done enough on the pitch.
When we were in our worst form in 20 years some of our players were cat and Ozil done nothing stand out to inspire when at that time he should’ve been streets ahead of what we had but he sat back and let us all down.
If we are one down and need a goal for an equalizer, trust me, bring on Ozil you will lose a minute as his majesty crawls to the center of the park (remember his Baku substitution?). Then he is not supposed to defend, so rest assured we are playing with 9 outfield players, and the opposition will be happy to score a goal or two. He is not supposed to score either, for that is not his job, so can someone tell me why defenders score goals or the GKs in the dying moments of the games take part in corner kicks?He is only supposed to give those defense splitting passes, but alas there is no “quality” around him. I mean Auba, Laca, Pepe, Willian, now Partey, are not his quality! He needs CR7 or Messi.
And never put Ozil in the same sentence with David Silva or KDB or Bruno Silva, they are poles apart from Ozil in terms of wages drawn and output provided.
He still can be effective against teams that seat deep and allow opposition to have lots of balls
Ranieri won EPL with Leicester City with the workhorse Okazaki as the CAM. Klopp dominated EPL and won ECL by using three brute central midfielders and two attacking wingbacks as the main chance creators
Guardiola also won EPL using 4-3-3 with two half-wingers in De Bruyne and Silva. He tried to change it to 4-2-3-1 with De Bruyne as the CAM in this season, but it’s been highly inconsistent so far
Using a CAM or a no 10 formation like 4-2-3-1 is fine as long as the CAM is good in aerial duels like Bergkamp, a workhorse like Okazaki or an unpredictable one like Ceballos who’s combative and full of tricks. Ozil is too predictable and too reluctant to make crosses in the last few years
gotanidea I love the way you do your football analysis.
Thanks bro
Wenger is right. If Liverpool’s attacking players like Mane, Salah and Firmino don’t counter-press as well as they do, they would be far less dangerous. Without the quick transitions derived from hard work and well-coordinated pressing, they would not be where they are.
It’s not just young coaches like Klopp and Pochettino who are firm believers of the high press. The OG of the high press is an old man, Bielsa, who started advocating it as a football philosophy when people thought it was physically impossible to play like that over the course of a game.
The number 10 is not obsolete, it’s luxury players who don’t do much without the ball who are obsolete. Players like De Bruyne and David Silva are more than capable of playing as number 10, yet they work their socks off without the ball to “earn their right to play”.
Unfortunately for luxury players who may be superb with the ball, the emphasis of football today is on the play without the ball. It’s not just about winning the ball back. It’s a style of play and a form of attack that has proven to be so effective
Dan, the Liverpool full back is Robertson and not Robinson. Anyway, according to statistics, Partey has scored 10 goals for Ghana and provided a certain number of assists(I am not sure of the number), so Partey could also provide us the creativity that Arsenal craves and needs badly, apart from Ceballos. So if Partey plays alongside Xhaka/Elneny and Ceballos, we could still have a strong midfield. The Partey signing will make a world of difference, both in defence and attack, as Ceballos can now roam freely to use his creativity. As for the Ozil saga, I dont know whether we will be discussing the same after Oct 20, when the list of 25 players has to be submitted to the FA and if he is not in the 25, than only half a season is left, in which case Arsenal or Ozil would act to do something about the endless matter. Anyway, I always liked the Ozil who when came first to Arsenal in 2013 gave us so many wonderful moments to treasure. What has happened of late is certainly a mystery and hopefully there is a nice ending to the Chapter.
The problem is not the number 10 role the problem is ozil, he is too lazy and too stubborn he doesn’t want to adapt. David Silva played under 5 or 6coaches at man city but everyone one of them keeps playing him because he is always ready to adapt to how they want to play, same with de brune, same with the likes of Messi, I remember last season when Sarri was using Ronaldo as a false 9, the guy never complained but he still finds way to deliver but with Ozil is always one excuse or the other from his fans, Giroud is too slow for him, Francis Coquelin is an average DM, he needs a class striker, we bought Lacazette, the excuse changed to Lacazette doesn’t have pace we bought Aubamayang, the excuse again change to only Wenger can get the best out of him and so on. The truth is Ozil is talented but talent alone is not enough you need to work hard and be able to adapt and ozil is not ready to do that.
Dan, this is awesome. I so much agree and that is a fact some of the Ozil die hard don’t want to understand, the game has evolved, who knows, what will happen is 10yrs, David De gea that man utd bought, is now almost a useless player, I could remember how RMD, wanted him so badly for 3seasons. Similar things affecting a great player, ozil but his pattern is extinct and I agree he can still come in a few minute to do some damage, why are we paying him if he isn’t getting involved
I’d like to slightly alter this headline to read, “Have luxury players like Ozil become obsolete in modern SUCCESSFUL football.” The easy to see correct answer to THIS headline is yes they have!
Not a single top level highly successful team carries workshy, even though talented players.
I challenge Ozils weirdo fan club – for avoidance of doubt, “weirdo” describes ONLY THOSE GOONERS WHO PUT OZILS INTERESTS ABOVE THE CLUBS INTERESTS, and does NOT include those who merely like him, to mention even ONE lazy player playing as first choice in a top level successful Prem team.
I say you cannot find even one. Not even, mercifully NOW, at our club. And that is why, being a man who puts the team before the individual , thank God, Ozil is personna non grata with our fabulous and in touch manager. Hurray!
Dont play ozil,its fine…
I am an arsenal supporter and i love ozil.
But i can rise my concerns within the team ,right?( as a fan)….
Its not always about having hardworking players around you.As a team we need control and game reading elements and that wont come from every midfielder.Why should liverpool go for thiago as they had “hardworkers”.Why did city play gundogan and kdb in every important match instead of the “hardworkers”.
Now ozil is not a hardworker but under MA he did work hard but lets leave him aside bcuz i cant work out whats going on with him and tge club.
Who else do we have,Ceballos.ceballos is a very good player but to be quite honest he is not reliable defensively and he needs to be given more freedom.And i believe that can be done if 433 is played along with partey as the cover dm.And i dont know if xhaka will play if partey plays.For me xhaka should not play and we should go for a more direct player like Saka for the next midfielder.And partey is a very good player with the ball so he can pick some passes as well.
So for me i personally believe
We should go for 433
Ceballos-Partey-Saka should be our midfielders to get more control in the middle
I notice that some posts use the term “workhorse” when describing certain players. I have ALWAYS contended that ALL players should ALWAYS be workhorses!
I have held that view for fully 50 plus years and see no morality in awarding ANY player the obscene wages that ALL Prem player get, UNLESS they earn their money by giving back to the team , the club and we fans(who indirectly pay their obcenes wages) by busting a gut EVERY TIME they play.
If anyone disagrees then please have the courage to explain exactly why?
I used to openly criticise George Graham for laziness by shouting out to him at games for laziness as a player, back in the late 1960’s!
LAZINESS was poison THEN and it is poison now!
Is there such a thing as luxury player?