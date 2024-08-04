Have Marseille given up on Nketiah after striker deal – Have Arsenal blown it?

Should we be worried that Eddie Nketiah’s move to Marseille may not go through, based on the latest reports on the French side’s transfer activities? In recent weeks, Marseille did emerge as Eddie Nketiah’s main suitors, but despite their expressed desire, they have yet to match it with a reasonable bid.

So far, Arsenal has rejected three of their proposals (the most recent of which was filed on Friday for £23 million); they just cannot satisfy the £30 million price tag imposed on the Hale End graduate. Interestingly, the French side are pushing to sign Borrussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko on a loan with a buy option following the rejection of their bids.

🚨⚪️🔵 EXCLUSIVE: Youssoufa Moukoko has decided to join Olympique Marseille! Despite bids from more than 5 clubs around Europe, Moukoko wants OM project; personal terms agreed. Negotiations underway between OM and BVB on loan deal with buy option clause. Here we go, soon ⏳🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/w0pE1lIsKx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2024

Given that the Moukoko deal is likely to go through and Mason Greenwood has already joined, one may argue that the Ligue 1 club can afford to pass up a deal for Nketiah.

Even so, despite signing the Dortmund striker on loan, the agreement hasn’t depleted their transfer budget, and they should still try to match Arsenal’s asking price with another bid. After losing Pierre Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer and selling Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr, it is no brainer that Roberto De Zerbi needs to strengthen his assault with quality and quantity during the summer window in order to compete with PSG; hence, there could still be room for a Nketiah swoop.

