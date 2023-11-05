Have Raya, Havertz, and Arteta doomed Arsenal’s title chances this season?

Has Mikel Arteta Broken the First Rule of Football Management? by Eric McConnell
Every medical doctor is guided by a principle known as the hippocratic oath. It says, “First, do no harm”. It means that if you can’t cure the patient, avoid doing anything that makes their condition worse.
A similar ethos also applies to managing EPL football teams. If you can’t make the team better, at least don’t make it worse. After David Raya and Kai Havertz’ tepid performances vs. Newcastle, one has to wonder if Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has violated football’s hippocratic oath.
Arteta, not VAR, Must Shoulder the Blame for Today’s Defeat
Yes, VAR was utterly shambolic on Saturday. There is no way Bruno Guimares should have been allowed to remain on the pitch. The shove in the back on Gabriel before the goal is a clear foul. And while Arteta has a right to feel hard done by that obvious missed call, the fact remains there is no good reason for David Raya to have failed in cutting that cross out.
Most pundits would expect even an average keeper to cut that ball out, let alone one who starts for a side with title aspirations. At this point it’s worth noting that one of the reasons Raya was bought here is that he supposedly “controlled his box better” on crosses than Ramsdale.
Simply put, if Raya does his job on that cross, there is no VAR controversy. Instead he whiffed completely, and left the club’s fate in the unreliable hands of VAR.
Arteta Has Created a Problem Instead of Solving One
The other advantage Raya was supposed to offer over Ramsdale, playing the ball out of the back, has also failed to materialize. He’s made countless amateurish mistakes with the ball at his feet. Imagine how ineffective he would be without Saliba, Gabriel and Rice protecting him.
Unfortunately, benching Raya now would destroy his confidence and force Arteta to turn to Ramsdale, who he obviously thinks is inferior to the error-prone Raya. But there may be no other option because Raya is playing so poorly it can’t be allowed to continue. How does that conversation with Raya and Ramsdale even go now? What do you say to Ramsdale after benching him for no reason and giving his job to someone with just as many flaws?
Can you say ‘awkward’?
In other words, Arsenal is now stuck with two keepers who will be looking over their shoulder after every misstep. It’s not a winning recipe. Arteta gambled by putting David Raya into the line-up without any real cause. He can deflect the truth by commiserating about VAR or “mistakes being part of the game”, but the fact remains that Arteta’s gamble on Raya is backfiring spectacularly.
The Havertz Gamble Looks Worse Every Week
Unfortunately, that’s not the only Arteta gamble that isn’t paying off. There was also a 65 million quid outlay on Kai Havertz, a player who spent the last three years at Chelsea looking more like a toothless housecat than a top class attacker. With no Odegaard and no Gabriel Jesus, wasn’t this exactly the kind of match Kai Havertz was brought here to win, or at least make a positive impact?
Yet his most notable accomplishment vs. Newcastle was “throwing his body around” and barely escaping a red card. You would expect a $300,000/week attacker to be making incisive passes and well-timed runs toward the goal in must-win away games. Instead, Havertz created next to nothing, and not for the first time this year.
Whatever upside Arteta saw in gambling on Havertz, the returns are simply not there. Kai Havertz and David Raya are collectively making Arsenal worse, not better. Both of them are players Arteta wanted. He needs to stand tall and be held accountable for that; or they need to start justifying their manager’s faith with quality play. Because the constant excuses and rationalizations from the manager are no longer cutting it.
Only Three People Can Get Arsenal Out of this Mess
To be certain, this is not an “Arteta out” article. He deserves credit for his role in bringing this club back to respectability and healing a very fractured relationship between the club and the fan base. He played a pivotal role in helping bring Declan Rice here, and it’s frightening to think of where this club would be without him. Collectively, Raya and Havertz have been so poor, they almost cancel out Rice’s brilliance.
The ugly truth is Arteta created this problem and it’s up to him to fix it. Unless there is a dramatic change of form, Raya, Havertz, and Arteta himself, are going to be remembered as having doomed Arsenal’s chances of winning major silverware before the season even started.
First, do no harm. Don’t make the team worse. Sadly, Arteta is past that point with Havertz and Raya. Now, it’s just a question of mitigating the damage.
Eric
This is what Arteta does, confuses unfocused minds with his “I know it better” kind of deceit. Raya is not in the same bracket as Arteta and Havertz. He’s only on loan, not long term contract, doesn’t even have any influence in the dressing room. Arteta is the one digging the the club into an abyss. Self righteous, narcissistic, self worshiping hater. His attachment to Chelsea is sickening, and his profiling and hatred of certain races is beyond comprehension. There’s no shred of Arsenal DNA in Arteta. Zilch.
We’ll come good, smooth strategy over the course of our campaign this season in full flow, enjoy the ride i urge you guys.
Pass backwards Havertz should be made as part of a swap deal in our next player purchase. Only scores at home against weak teams Nketiah, should be sold before he gets worst. VAR should be sued for not asking the Referee to look at the inconclusive decision if they were not sure. Why they did not ask the ref to look at the video seems highly suspect and dishonest. Also why are uneducated journalist prepared to blame Arteta as ranting rather than what the fans are seeing as VAR being dishonest judging by their so obvious failings.
The absence of key players such as Partey, Jesus and Odegaard is the main reason for our poor form of late and most sensible fans will recognise the lack of impact from Havertz, Raya and Vieira.On the other side of the coin, Rice has been a huge success and the description of “world class” can justifiably be applied to him and one other England international, Mr Kane.To be fair to the new acquisitions they are not the only players who are not performing well.Saka and Gabriel come into that category but of course they have a lot of credit in the Bank and are not under the close scrutiny paid to Raya, Havertz and Vieria.Fans are entitled to criticise, but the shortcomings should be applied fairly and without bias and obvious favouritism.Personally, I would not fix up Raya on a permanent contract and while I do not expect Havertz nor Vieira to come good I hope they prove me wrong.
It was a tough one to take given the ridiculous VAR decision. Even Dermot Gallagher said it was a foul. But these things happen. Eventually there would be a loss, and away at Newcastle in the rain was always a high-risk place for that to happen. So as disappointing as it is, it doesn’t mean the title race is over, or anything like that. There are some things to sort out or course, but hopefully they will take shape as the season goes on.