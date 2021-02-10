Have the board seen enough to back Arteta again this summer? (opinion)

Ray Parlour insists that the board have to back Mikel Arteta IF they believe he is the right man for the job, but will they still be so sure?
The Gunners haven’t enjoyed Champions League football since the 2016-17 campaign when they were eliminated by Bayern Munich, and only narrowly scraped into the Europa League thanks to winning the FA Cup last season, with their league position not proving strong enough to warrant one.
The board seemingly backed the manager in the summer, bringing in Thomas Partey for a substantial fee, an amount they appeared unwilling to meet until Deadline Day. They also moved swiftly to beat other clubs to Willian’s signature, who should have proved to be a big signing, as well as Gabriel Magalhaes arriving for a substantial fee also.
The above signings were a clear indication that Arteta was having his say on transfers, and showed a willingness to support the manager, when they could easily have forced the Spaniard to promote William Saliba into the first-team, a player who cost over £30 Million the summer before.
Our form has been highly inconsistent this season however, although the same can be said for a large number of clubs (possibly down to the congested fixture list thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic), but question marks definitely remain at present.
One former player in Ray Parlour is willing to back Arteta however, and claims that if the board have to support him in the transfer window if they are serious.
“He’s learned a little bit from Arsene Wenger, Pep Guardiola as well, but I would give him a chance,” the Arsenal ‘Invincible’ told talkSPORT.
“It might take a couple of transfer windows, look at Jurgen Klopp, he got an opportunity. He came into Liverpool and there was a plan.
“Arteta has got to show he’s got a plan going forward. It might take three years to try to challenge that top four or try to challenge for the league.
“But we know money does make it easier and that’s where the board come in.
“If they think they’ve got the right man, please give him a chance by giving him a little bit more money.”
There is more than enough reason to have your doubts about the Arteta plan, but there is also plenty to be excited about after he showed he was able to turn our dreadful form around from the end of 2020.
Do you still fully believe in the Arteta project? Will the board have any reservations?
Tough call either way, will Arteta become a solid manager, or the next Emery? Arguments can be made from either opinion.
However, I say I don’t have any faith in the board to begin with. They watched while players ran down contracts and we loaded up with mediocre talent.
We should have brought in a top class manager after Wenger. They let Sven get ousted, brought in Raul & his sketchy dealings with agents, and have shown Bush league “leadership” for too long.
I don’t trust them to put trash in the bin.
Yes, I agree. Arteta needs to be backed with more money.
Every position should have 2 quality players, just like Man City.
We not qualifying for Europe might be a blessing in disguise.
This coming summer transfer, the board should make quality signings.
We need a LB, GK, CM, AM, LW. At least 3 of this positions must be improved.
the bigger question is have we seen enough from the board to trust them on any matter, including their choice of manager or any other administrative appointment…not convinced that Arteta is the man to lead this club forward, especially without having a Dein-like character to share the load, but I’m still trying to remain hopeful…to complicate matters even more, the League is getting exponentially more difficult to navigate as many of the best managers in the world are now plying their trades in the EPL, including the most recent hiring of Tuchel…tough times ahead if we don’t get things right in the coming window
If we finish outside the top 6 with this squad he has failed miserably unless he can win the EL. He has made far more errors of judgement on players and selection than is acceptable and we are where we are at the moment through naivety. We were a mid table team when he took over, underachieving and we are still a mid table team but worse. The team is so inconsistent, we lose games we should have won and our results are very poor against lower and mid table teams especially. His first full season after so much promise so far has been nothing short of a disaster, making really poor errors of judgement. For me i would not be upset if he was fired because i hate the way we play and dont enjoy watching us often enough.
When can they have seen worthy of backing?
Football no better
Position worse
Player mismanagement
.just what has improved??
No, I don’t but it’s his job to lose.
The board are backing the project, to get through this season, get rid of all the deadwood, believe in the plan. Like it or not, Arteta is here for at least until the end of next season.
Blind leading the blind.