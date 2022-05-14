Have Tottenham now got the advantage over Arsenal for Top Four?

Football expert claims Arsenal will lose out on top four

Arsenal didn’t have much to show for in their embarrassing three-nil defeat to North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite making a few chances for themselves, they looked like a side short of ideas. A shadow of the image they created in the current campaign.

Everybody knew that a win would guarantee Arsenal’s entry to the Champions League. But very few would have imagined the Gunners collapsing so awfully.

🎙️ "At that point Arsenal did wilt, they capitulated." Gary Neville believes Tottenham will reach the top four ahead of Arsenal after winning the North London derby as he doubts whether the Gunners can win their last two games. pic.twitter.com/293tPT4ZYP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 13, 2022

Despite the result, Mikel Arteta men still have the destiny on their own hands. Win the next two games and the North London outfit will be listening to the Champions League anthem next season in their own garden.

However, former Man Utd star and current Sky Sports pundit is less optimistic of Arsenal’s chance of finishing in the top four.

Speaking on his podcast, the Sky Sports football expert said, “”You’d want Tottenham’s games – Burnley at home and Norwich away. Newcastle away [for Arsenal] on Monday Night Football, that’s going to be really tough, especially if Spurs have won on the Sunday.

“Everton at home on the last day, if Everton need points, then they’ve got two really tough games.”

He continued, “”I think Tottenham will beat Burnley and Arsenal will have to win their last two matches – but I’m not sure they will. Tonight was a really big blow – I might be wrong and I’m neutral between these two clubs – but I do feel now if I had to put money on it, it would be on Tottenham.”

Two huge games to go. We go again. pic.twitter.com/JPjLeyyVYl — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) May 13, 2022

Everyone is entitled to have their opinion but the former England international is overlooking a lot of stuff.

Arsenal have looked a better side in this campaign and more importantly, judging by the current form, the Gunners still have an edge over their archrivals.

But it’s true that the Gunners’ fixtures are more difficult than Spurs. Many still don’t believe that Arteta’s men have what it takes to finish in the top four this season.

Maybe it’s time to turn the doubters into believers.

Yash Bisht