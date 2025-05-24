Have Tottenham Really Had a Better Season Than Arsenal?

On Wednesday night, Arsenal fans all over the world were faced with a nightmarish scenario. That very night, either one of our most bitter rivals would be crowned Europa League champions. Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United slogged it out for the right to be crowned champions of Europe’s second-tier competition and by now, we must all know who came out on top. Ahead of the game, I could not help but find the funny side of things. There we were, about to witness the two poorest sides in the league, barring the already relegated clubs, battling it out for a European honour and a Champions League place for next season.

Worse yet, they were two of our fiercest rivals. The game itself was a drab affair, not least expected considering the quality of the two sides. A lone goal won it for Tottenham, a scrappy but priceless goal for our North London rivals. That win ensured they broke a 17-year trophy drought, winning their first trophy since 2008.

With that win also came salvation for a season that would have gone down in history for all the wrong reasons. Instead, United were the ones condemned to that fate and could finish as low as 17th come the final day of the season. In Africa, where I am from and reside, our biggest rival has always been United due in part because they are well represented, with Tottenham support being non-existent. It is because of that reason I could sleep easier when Spurs won it, which I am sure is not something fans in Europe enjoyed.

Is One Trophy Really Enough to Tip the Scales?

Regardless of that, a deep sadness was felt by the entire fanbase. Our most bitter rivals finally won a trophy and that is not the most hurtful part. The amount of questions, statements and jabs thrown the Gunners’ way is depressing to say the least. The most unsettling of them all is whether Spurs have had a better season than Arsenal.

For a team languishing just above the relegation zone to get compared to a side that basically challenged for the league title is mind boggling. But that is where we find ourselves, trying to make sense of it all. Currently 17th on the log, Spurs have lost 21 league games this season. Only the already relegated clubs have managed more. As bad as that looks, there is more. Their 25 losses in all competitions is the worst in the history of the club and that tally could rise to twenty-six when they host Brighton on the final day.

So with that sort of record, Gooners are expected to believe they have had a better season? I for one strongly disagree, but at the same time those claims might hold some weight. Players and managers are remembered and eventually judged by the amount of tangible awards they have won. Specifically, trophies are what matter, they create lasting memories that are cherished forever and are essentially what the game is played for. That said, I do not think it justifies them having a better season. It is a trophy win, but how can they be compared with a side ineligible for the competition? Or a side that came within two wins of a UCL crown?

Arsenal’s Standards Still Higher Despite the Silverware Gap

For supporters saying a trophy is most important, does that mean Arsenal are better off fighting for Europa Leagues and FA Cups? The answer is no. Arsenal have been transformed from a side needing to win the Europa League to achieve Champions League qualification, to a side challenging for Europe’s premier competition. That is a step forward and that is where I want my club to be as a supporter.

Arsenal’s season was poor, but it was poor by our standards, an uncompromising standard that has seen us transform to title challengers and not outsiders looking in. For a campaign generally accepted as a failure, Arsenal still managed to finish runner-up domestically, losing only four games in the process, which is the same as champions Liverpool. Furthermore, Arsenal reached the semi-finals of the UCL for the first time since 2009 and only the second time in their entire history. That is an impressive season for any side, but the magnitude of Arsenal Football Club means anything but a trophy is not good enough. Ultimately, I do understand the need for trophies but I simply refuse to believe they have had a better season.

That is my opinion. Would love to hear your side of it in the comments below!

BENJAMIN KENNETH

