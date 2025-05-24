Have Tottenham Really Had a Better Season Than Arsenal?

On Wednesday night, Arsenal fans all over the world were faced with a nightmarish scenario. That very night, either one of our most bitter rivals would be crowned Europa League champions. Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United slogged it out for the right to be crowned champions of Europe’s second-tier competition and by now, we must all know who came out on top. Ahead of the game, I could not help but find the funny side of things. There we were, about to witness the two poorest sides in the league, barring the already relegated clubs, battling it out for a European honour and a Champions League place for next season.
Worse yet, they were two of our fiercest rivals. The game itself was a drab affair, not least expected considering the quality of the two sides. A lone goal won it for Tottenham, a scrappy but priceless goal for our North London rivals. That win ensured they broke a 17-year trophy drought, winning their first trophy since 2008.
With that win also came salvation for a season that would have gone down in history for all the wrong reasons. Instead, United were the ones condemned to that fate and could finish as low as 17th come the final day of the season. In Africa, where I am from and reside, our biggest rival has always been United due in part because they are well represented, with Tottenham support being non-existent. It is because of that reason I could sleep easier when Spurs won it, which I am sure is not something fans in Europe enjoyed.
Is One Trophy Really Enough to Tip the Scales?
Regardless of that, a deep sadness was felt by the entire fanbase. Our most bitter rivals finally won a trophy and that is not the most hurtful part. The amount of questions, statements and jabs thrown the Gunners’ way is depressing to say the least. The most unsettling of them all is whether Spurs have had a better season than Arsenal.
For a team languishing just above the relegation zone to get compared to a side that basically challenged for the league title is mind boggling. But that is where we find ourselves, trying to make sense of it all. Currently 17th on the log, Spurs have lost 21 league games this season. Only the already relegated clubs have managed more. As bad as that looks, there is more. Their 25 losses in all competitions is the worst in the history of the club and that tally could rise to twenty-six when they host Brighton on the final day.
So with that sort of record, Gooners are expected to believe they have had a better season? I for one strongly disagree, but at the same time those claims might hold some weight. Players and managers are remembered and eventually judged by the amount of tangible awards they have won. Specifically, trophies are what matter, they create lasting memories that are cherished forever and are essentially what the game is played for. That said, I do not think it justifies them having a better season. It is a trophy win, but how can they be compared with a side ineligible for the competition? Or a side that came within two wins of a UCL crown?
Arsenal’s Standards Still Higher Despite the Silverware Gap
For supporters saying a trophy is most important, does that mean Arsenal are better off fighting for Europa Leagues and FA Cups? The answer is no. Arsenal have been transformed from a side needing to win the Europa League to achieve Champions League qualification, to a side challenging for Europe’s premier competition. That is a step forward and that is where I want my club to be as a supporter.
Arsenal’s season was poor, but it was poor by our standards, an uncompromising standard that has seen us transform to title challengers and not outsiders looking in. For a campaign generally accepted as a failure, Arsenal still managed to finish runner-up domestically, losing only four games in the process, which is the same as champions Liverpool. Furthermore, Arsenal reached the semi-finals of the UCL for the first time since 2009 and only the second time in their entire history. That is an impressive season for any side, but the magnitude of Arsenal Football Club means anything but a trophy is not good enough. Ultimately, I do understand the need for trophies but I simply refuse to believe they have had a better season.
That is my opinion. Would love to hear your side of it in the comments below!
BENJAMIN KENNETH
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Yes.
They have.
Tottenham won an European trophy while on the other hand Arsenal did not – not even a local title.
It would be in the record books of champions while history lasts.
We are just waiting to see if Chelsea would have a better season, too.
Even Birmingham and Leeds have had a better season for winning a title according to clowns.
Should we also drop into the Europa league so that we can find out if we can win it in this new format?
😊
Utter garbage
Minor titles that you cannot play for can’t outrank what Arsenal have done.
We’ve beaten Spurs twice, finished way above them in the league, reached the CL semi- finals and are way superior.
They’ve won a Mickey Mouse Cup we woukd have walked if we entered it
Exactly, we had the better season
Thrice unlucky not to win the league
The match day ball had an issue in the domestic cup(only for Arsenal)
We had injuries
We saved cash by not getting a CF, selling Eddie, signing Sterling on loan with reduced wages.
We earned a good sum in the UCL
Trophies are not everything
Madrid, City, Pool, Barca got dumped out of the UCL, so dont blame only Artera
We are trying to sign CF, GK, CB, MF players, if we don’t find the right talent by August, we will definitely sign someone on loan
Next season will be phase 6, so there will be improvement, never lose hope in Arteta.
There are fans on here who would have gone apoplectic if we had celebrated winning Mickey Mouse Cups.
Whilst I understand the sentiment of winning a ‘trophy’…well then we have won the Emirates Cup during pre,season many times !
Chelski are competing in a completion for those teams who were rubbish last year.
Tottenham won the also rans Cup
If we finished say 7th or 8th and hadn’t been in CL I could understand it
Not a single fan is celebrating that we came 2nd ()albeit 3 times in a row now)….nor that we were not able to get to the CL final.
But to say Spuds trophy win means they have had a better season is ridiculous
When Arteta won the FA cup in his first season and finished 8th. Many fans on here stopped talking about the FA cup win and started focusing on his 8th place finish.
They couldn’t stop reminding us all that Arteta was a rubbish manager that finished 8th twice. It became a mocking theme on here. Talk like: “Arteta finished 8th twice. He has absolutely sank Arsenal’s pride”.
But they forgot that in two seasons he had won a trophy (FA cup) but finished in 8th place twice.
Ange Postecoglu in two years has won a trophy himself (Europe Cup) but he also finished 6th and now 17th in the league.
I bet our very objective fans are going to forget about Ange’s trophy win but instead focus on mocking him for finishing 6th and 17th in the league like they did in Arteta’s first two seasons.
🤞😊
Yet when Spurs finished 2nd and Arsenal finished 8th in Arteta’s first season but won the FA Cup, all Arsenal fans categorically agreed they’d had a better season then……..double standards me thinks
Because Spurs were in the FA Cup
We were not in the Europa League
So its nothing to do with us
Be like saying why have we not won the LVD Vans trophy lol
And FYI. Arsenal women just won the Champions League !!!!!!
So Arsenal as a football club have definitely had the better season !!
Hahahaha 🤣🤣😊
Arsenal women champions of Europe
I am so happy for our Arsenal Women.
Come on you Gunners.
👏👏🙌😀
We’ve WON Champions League!!
Well done Ladies
Amazing win for our Ladies.
Now up to Arteta to get the Men winning these big trophies.
🤞🤞
Just switch the managers and we could win the men’s UCL too.
Congratulations Ladies
Slegers didn’t need endless phases to win the big jug.
Spurs are Champions of a big Europe trophy. Arteta failed to win this trophy when he participated in it.
I am sure had he won it Herr Dierr would have been reminding us every single day.
HH, you and your assumptions 😂😂
HH, remind me of the number of European trophies our last manager won in his entire career ?
Name me who won more at Arsenal mate ?
Bertie Mee and George Graham.
Won more trophies at Arsenal then Mr Wenger?
Err, European trophies. Please keep up.
What has Wenger’s failure to win Europen trophies got to do with Arteta’s failure to win them?
And since you inexplicably think Arteta is a better coach than Wenger (🤣🤣🤣🤣) where are his Europe trophies?
And why did you even insert the great Arsene in this conversation? A cheap way out from an argument you know you cant win?
Well HH, Wenger also never won it when we were in it.
Please show me where I’ve ever posted that Mikel is a better manager than Wenger ? Oh you can’t, as it’s just another ASSumption from you 🙄.
Can you answer though who has won the most trophies in Arsenal history ?
Simply question mate
I will do, on an article about who has won the most trophies at Arsenal.
Do a ratio of trophies against season and then the greatness of the greatest will be known
Yeah but you already said he didn’t win anything in Europe
So now I’m asking who though won the most trophies at Arsenal
Like Sir Alex Ferguson said …..
‘ his achievements speak for themselves ‘
So you’re changing the thread then ?
No simply asking a question
Why is it an issue for you to answer ?
Most true Gooners wouldn’t have an issue ?
Because this thread by HH is about European trophies, not domestic ones 🙄
As if you would know most true Gooners 😂
But by that logic the thread has nothing to do with Mr Wenger and his record in Europe mate
But you bring that up
I’m sorry on any Arsenal platform if your going to discredit the most successful manager in our history some Gooners will pounce
The answer is of course …….Mr Arsene Wenger
No manager has won more league titles or FA Cups for Arsenal football club
It’s called perspective fella.
As if you’re a Gooner 😂😂
“What has Wenger’s failure to win Europen trophies got to do with Arteta’s failure to win them?”
Please answer that and you are the one who changed the thread with your obsession to include Wenger in every conversation.
You were the one that posted that Mikel never won it when he was in it (once).
Wenger was in it 3 times and never won it.
I was just adding perspective. Not my fault if you can’t handle that.
You were the one that brought me into the thread 😁
Arteta was it in twice by the way mate
HD
The article and my post was about Spurs, Europa league and the substandard manager who failed to win it TWICE!
You didn’t have any argument so you had to bring Wenger into it. You completely went out of topic and still had the audacity to accuse Dan of it.
I am shaking my head too bad I didn’t find an emoji to express it.
Dan, yes you’re right. My mistake.
HH, every time you call our manager substandard or mention his failure to win certain trophies, I will then do the same with your Messiah, which I am entitled to do 😁
We are comparing the substandard one with other managers who are actually winning things.
It seems like every club is winning things except us. Even Crystal Palace!
If we are to compare him with the great one where are the PL trophies? Where are the invincibles?
May be Arteta should have been given an opportunity to play in this new format of the Europa league where no CL drop outs are allowed in.. He might also be able to win it.
But he has to finish the Europa league positions in the league and the be allowed to finish 17th in the league, on a massive 38 points and 21 losses in the league. As long as he wins the Europa we will let him off the hook.
Right?
👍🤞
This ‘endless phase’ none sense has to stop next season.
I dare say the board need to be bold for once.
We’re getting to a point where it no longer trust but weakness.
Just imagine, had the previous coach not left will Sledger have had the chance to win a trophy with this team?
The team with a better season is best measured in the same competition that we both participated in. Arsenal did not participate in the Europa League so why compare us? Moreover, if Arsenal had won this competition while they did not, this question wouldn’t have come up. The world of sports seems to have a different yardstick when it comes to Arsenal. I think it’s better we ignore than compare.
Congratulations to our women.
COYG
Excellent points there Wale.
Well HH, Wenger also never won it when we were in it.
Please show me where I’ve ever posted that Mikel is a better manager than Wenger ? Oh you can’t, as it’s just another ASSumption from you 🙄.
So what if Wenger didn’t win it? What has that got to do with Arteta’s ability or inability to do so?
Forgive me but coming from a person who claim to be an old man, this is a very childish argument.
You cherry pick the questions I ask you to suit your dishonest agenda.
I asked you also if we are comparing the two where are Arteta’s EPL trophies, the FA Cups (its plural mind you), the invincibles, the new stadium just to name a few?
At least I answer your questions, you normally do a runner.
If anyone is dishonest, that would be you HH, not me.
As you well know, Mikel hasn’t won the PL. He’s won one FA Cup, (I know when an s is placed at the end of a word it means plural 🙄). As for the new stadium, well done Wenger for having a say in the design of the changing rooms 👏.
The Arsenal Women have had a better season then the men from N17 😁
Certainly have
I believe in Destiny
The one moment Spurs thought they had their moment
Our Gunneress went oh go on then
The Arsenal women have just won against Barcelona. So happy for the women.
I’m surprised you are yet to announce Arsenal women won the UWCL
Congrats the fearless triumphant ARSENAL WOMEN AND GOONERS WORLDWIDE!! Open bus victory parade for the team. Reene for the men team in case. Why not! In 6 months she did wonders. Only 6 months! Another trophy heading to London.
Do I think Spurs have had a better season? No I don’t. If they had finished on a points tally that showed they were competitive in the league as well as winning the EL then I’d think differently. But to fail absolutely in the league is utterly embarrassing – finishing it alongside the EL losers who also had an embarrassing season and not facing the CL teams at the next stage as well, shows that a cup win (great if it’s you) has elements of chance. The league is a different kettle of fish entirely.
Also last season Man United and Ten Hag also had a better season than us because they won the FA cup and finished in 8th. That’s according to the usual suspects.
Imagine if Arteta finished in 17th place and won a Cup. They would be losing their minds and asking for him to erased from the Arsenal history books.
😂🤣
I think that Spurs had a better season in the Cups but we had better season in the League 100%.
They flipping finished 17th, on 38 points and had 21 defeats.
That’s terrible…
Who had the better league season? Arsenal by a country mile, no contest. Who won a trophy this season Spuds by a country mile. Are both in next seasons CL, yes they are. Did either over achieve? Yes Spuds. They won a European trophy. We didn’t win any trophy. Are Arsenal over achieving? No they are not.
If and if is the whole point, if Spurs or Utd had a decent league season- in some form of a European place next season which you would expect- then how can they have over achieved by winning the EL when both clubs clearly made a conscious decision to go for broke in the cup and sacrifice their league position? They gave up because they didn’t have a hope in hell of reaching a European place by any other means. Is this going to be the sign of things to come if the league is looking iffy? If it is, then it’s playing with fire
Well Sue, considering Spuds have not won a trophy for 17 years and finished so low in the league. Winning a trophy and getting CL football has to be an over achievement. And they did it by winning with a depleated squad with injuries. As I say, you HAVE to find a way. They will be in every competition we are in next season.
Unfortunately the people who said the spuds had a better season i would have to reluctantly agree
Short term the spuds 100%
Would i want to be in there shoes going in to next seas9n or swap managers
Never in a million years
There foundation are built on quick sand and can see it sinking quickly.
It’s about winning trophies and they won one and we didn’t
I hear the cries of some petty arguments about our cureent managers is useless and comparing to yester year manager and by the the way AW was the best manager in our history but he stopped challenging for top honours and MA is considered a good manager,which i agree but not me but by some top pundits and journos
Funnily enough, they have had a successful season. Weird but true.