Have we finally seen Mikel Arteta’s first-choice XI which can propel us up the table? (Opinion)

This weekend was the first time this season that Arsenal have had a full bill of health in the run-up to, and including, the matchday, and the performance was thoroughly impressive.
It was announced in midweek that we had no injury absences heading into the North London Derby, but there was still a few question marks on Mikel Arteta’s selection, but there was no shocks per se once the line-up was confirmed.
The Spaniard named Aaron Ramsdale in goal, despite a number of reports claiming that Bernd Leno had been promised a return to the starting line-up for the clash with Spurs, but his place in the team shouldn’t have been debated after his recent performances had shown him thoroughly impressing whilst not conceding a single goal.
Our back four picked itself however, as did Thomas Partey’s role, while many were unhappy with the return of Granit Xhaka to the line-up, having been absent for our recent string of wins.
Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka took up the remaining three open spots, with both Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette overlooked, and I can’t help but believe that this trio will be the long-term choice first-choice selection depending on form.
It’s likely that it will be rare that we will have an empty physio room of course, but watching the team interchange, press in numbers, and work so hard for both the manager and the team was simply a massive joy to watch, and I certainly hope that this exact line-up is in the manager’s mind consistently this season, and should they XI remain fit, I wouldn’t be shocked if we could mount a serious challenge for a top four finish.
Do Pepe, Lokonga, Leno or Lacazette deserve to be regulars in the first-team?
Patrick
He won the FA Cup and Community Shield beating impressively and assuredly Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool along the way, the best teams in the country at the time. Everyone knows what happened next.
Not to take anything from yesterday outstanding performance, I hope to see consistency and most importantly the squad is good enough for at least the top 4 finish.
Has he at last found his formula? I would like it to be so but I will embrace him as the right man for the job only if he finish the season in the top four.
I would not be swayed by one week results be it either good or bad but I will follow the only truthfully and honest party in this affair, the league table.
Well said. Yes we’ve won 4 games in a row which is fantastic but 2 of those wins were against the 2 teams rock bottom of the EPL and the third against a team not even in the EPL.
Spurs was our first proper test (after our 3 losses) and we passed with flying colours. Let’s see what our next few games hold before deciding if we’ve really turned the corner.
We are a very reactionary fan base. If we lose one of our next 2 games, most will upset again and we’ll possibly be in the bottom half of the table so pointless making huge claims now.
We passed with flying colours all right. This is what I wish to see consistently going forward.
When we play the big teams (Liverpool and Man Utd) and the big team pretenders (Man City, Chelsea, Spurs) they have to know they are playing Arsenal and that victory is not only guaranteed but near impossible to come by.
After a very long time yesterday I felt I am watching the Arsenal I know playing.
Man City and Chelsea are big team pretenders?
Chelsea the most successful English team during the last 15 years are pretenders alongside City the most domini English team for the past 5 years?
It’s so clear you make that statement based on history and not current achievements because you won’t Put United as that and leave out Chelsea, City.
Also it opens your views more about Arsenal, you still think this is the Arsenal of the early 2000’s that competed against United. So you still expect things to go that way, falling to ignore the honest fact that we’ve fallen so far for the last 15 years and United ain’t even the same United we competed against.
If all of these were truths you accepted, you’d know that City ain’t our mate on the pitch and Chelsea ain’t our mate on the pitch just like Liverpool while United ain’t far from us.
There’s a huge abyss separating us from rubbing shoulders with Chelsea.
I’m an Arsenal fan but I like to stay honest to my views bro.
Chelsea and City ain’t no pretenders, we’ve fallen too far and we are not expected to walk over teams anymore unless we fight for it like yesterday.
We are not entitled to anything or entitled to winning because we are Arsenal
Yes Eddie I am talking about history. The big three success and status have been achieved in over a century of hard work and consistency.
The way I see Man city and Chelsea they are not different from someone who won a lottery. Had Abramovich or Mansour invested in other teams for example Southampton and West Brom, Chelsea and Man city would still have been a mid table team for the former and the relegation contender for the latter.
I do not disagree that Arsenal and Man Utd have been left behind (you are perfectly right in that) but I will not put Chelsea and Man city in the same status until I see decades of consistency.
I do not think that will happen because the way they have been setup is more likely to fall somewhere along the way.
HH 👍
for 1 its a squad game and we cant expect this 11 to play every game in the league
We are actually quite lucky that we have a squad or varying skill sets and qualities so we can all expect, based on tactics and opposition that the team will change based on that.
Forget the fall 2020, calculate points by the premier league teams on spring 2021 and what do you see? Yes, you are going to see that on spring Arsenal was already top-4 team.
And now… the team is even stronger than it was on last spring.
I fear to be overly optimistic, but I’ll say that Arsenal will finish this season much better than last year. Arsenal is going back to Europe again. I would say that it’s possible that Arsenal will go to Champions League on next season, but for that the rest of the season needs to go perfectly.
I think we are going to be thereabouts anyhow 4th, 5th we’ll see.
Pepe needs more time on the bench, at least until Saka maybe drops form.
With Saka, ESR and Ødegaard we are more direct on the attack and more fast on the break.
With Pepe it’s always a different ball game, man might be tricky, but he’s too slow because of his indecisions.
Pepe would’ve held the ball too long yesterday till Reguilon got enough cover and killed those fast attacks.
I know he was our biggest contributor last season, but nah, he has to be on the bench till he improves his decision making. A 20 years old doing better than he is needs to give him a push on the back.
Now the midfield picks itself, with a pivot of Xhaka-Partey, those three alongside Auba have enough freedom to focus more on attack and direct approach just like yesterday.
Ødegaard drops deep a lot to take the ball and start our attack in the last three games, once Pepe gets back in the team, the attack becomes slow and static because we have to wait for him to make a decision or successfully carry out a dribble attempt.
We’re certainly starting to see a blueprint emerge: play from the back, suck the opposition in, break the lines and attack with pace and precision. The attack we saw yesterday complement each other very well in this regard but all teams need several tactical options to make into the top 4 in order to grind out results against opponents who sit deep, or those that dominate the central areas (something Spurs did the opposite of).
What we saw yesterday will get us far, but the extent to which it can be tweaked using the bench will make or break our season.
Yes, I also think we just saw our strongest starting line-up for this season. However, Arteta still has other tricks under his sleeve
I predict he’ll use Guardiola’s or Mancini’s style one day, when we lose all our natural LBs. Maitland-Niles and Soares showed they could play that role, despite being highly inconsistent there
Lacazette and the other backup players also offer different playing styles and abilities, which will come in handy when the other teams figure out how to nullify our current tactic. Pepe will be highly useful when we need to field three left-footed attackers behind the CF