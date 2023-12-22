Have you got your tickets for Arsenal Women’s 1st match of 2024? FA Cup tie against Watford

Arsenal Women will face Watford, at Meadow Park, in their 4th round FA Cup tie – the start of Arsenal’s 2023/24 Women’s FA Cup campaign. The match, on Sunday 14th January will be Arsenal Women’s first of 2024, before they are back in Women’s Super League action at Meadow Park, against Everton, on Saturday 20th January, kick-off 2PM UK. The FA Cup fourth round draw took place earlier in December.

🏆 The draw for the @adobeWFACup fourth round has taken place…

We’ll be facing Watford at home 👊

— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) December 12, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for Arsenal’s FA Cup tie on Sunday 14th January, kick-off 1PM UK. You can see full ticket information and purchase tickets direct from Arsenal.com.

In Arsenal Women’s final 2 matches of 2023, our Gunners secured their place at the top of their group for the Continental Cup – beating Tottenham Hotspur on penalties – but our Gunners failed to repeat the win against the Spuds when they faced them in the WSL a few days later, away at the Toilet Bowl – where Arsenal lost 1-0 to our arch North London rivals. See our Blow by Blow Review of that frustrating defeat here.

Arsenal Women went into the winter break sitting 3rd in the Women’s Super League, behind reigning champions Chelsea in 1st place, and Manchester City in 2nd place (on goal difference). Our Gunners will want to get right back on that winning streak in the New Year I’m sure!

Arsenal Women have not played Championship side Watford since 2017, with our Gunners running out 6-0 winners on that occasion.

Another interesting point to note is that Watford have a few of our young Gunners on dual registration, including Michelle Agyemang and Laila Harbert, who both scored for the Hornets in their third-round tie against Southampton Women’s FC.

Have you got your tickets for this FA Cup dual Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

