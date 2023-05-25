Have your say.. Vote for your Arsenal Women Player of the Season 2022-23 by Michelle

The end of the 2022-23 football season is upon us, with Arsenal Women’s last matchday of the season taking place at Meadow Park on Saturday 27th May 2023, kick-off 14:30 UK. Arsenal Women will take on 5th place Aston Villa and hopefully end their Women’s Super League season on a high, with a win over the Villans.

Arsenal Women’s season has been somewhat marred by significant player injuries, with head coach Jonas Eidevall being ever more restricted in his choice of first-team players. Despite this major handicap our Gunners have still managed to produce a season to be very proud of, with a dominant 3-1 win over the Blues to lift the Conti Cup (see highlights), reaching the semi-finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League (see highlights) AND finishing 3rd place in the Women’s Super League, guaranteeing our Gunners qualification to next season’s Champions League. Not a bad season at all I’d say – resilience in the face of adversity every step of the way!

Who has been your outstanding Arsenal Women Player of the Season? There are 5 contenders for this accolade, as follows:

Australian international forward Caitlin Foord

Caitlin Foord has proven to be one of our most reliable players on the field, displaying remarkable consistency. She has contributed immensely with 12 goals and nine assists, across all competitions. Caitlin is a joy to watch on the pitch, continuously astounding defenders along the left channel with her agile footwork and unwavering dedication.

Norwegian international midfielder Frida Maanum

Frida Maanum’s second season with The Arsenal has been absolutely sensational, characterized by her immense power, dynamic playing style, and a deadly long-range shot. This season, Frida has truly elevated her game, surpassing her previous season’s performance by a remarkable margin. She has emerged as Arsenal Women’s leading scorer with an impressive tally of 16 goals, across all competitions. This incredible feat has earned her well-deserved nominations for both the WSL and PFA Player of the Season awards.

Irish international captain Katie McCabe

Katie McCabe has once again displayed her exceptional versatility, solidifying her position as one of the WSL’s most dependable players, both in defense and attack. When both Kim Little and Leah Williamson faced season-ending injuries, Katie stepped up to assume the captain’s responsibilities for the latter stages of the season. With remarkable heart and unwavering determination, she has led the team with great composure and resilience, guiding our injury-ravaged Gunners to the finish line, in style!

Brazilian international captain Rafaelle

Rafaelle has had a fantastic first full season with Arsenal Women, showcasing an impressive combination of flair and strength on the field. In recognition of her outstanding performances, she was rightfully voted as Arsenal’s Player of the Month in February. Together with Leah Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy, Rafaelle has helped to create a formidable defensive unit, instilling confidence and stability in Arsenal’s backline. Rafaelle has the ability to make an impact at both ends of the pitch, scoring crucial goals with her trademark headers.

Swiss international captain Lia Walti

Lia possesses a remarkable ability to dictate play, orchestrating Arsenal’s movements and maintaining a steady rhythm on the midfield. Equally proficient with both her left and right foot, she brings an extra dimension to her game, making her a versatile and unpredictable presence in midfield. Her technical proficiency is second to none. Lia’s contributions may often go unnoticed by the casual observer, but her influence on the pitch is undeniable, and she is a vital component of Arsenal’s success.

DECIDE ARSENAL WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE SEASON HERE!

COME ON YOU GOONER WOMEN!

Michelle Maxwell

