Have your voice heard by joining the Arsenal Women’s Supporters Club

Arsenal encourage more fans to join Arsenal Women Supporters Club – get involved By Michelle

Originally founded in 2015, Arsenal Women Supporters Club (AWSC) has recently re-formed after it was pretty much shut down during the Covid pandemic.

AWSC is a totally voluntary organisation, with fans working together with other fans. Arsenal´s aim is to build and sustain a strong relationship between Arsenal Women FC and its supporters by providing an independent voice to represent fans’ views and aspirations.

To strengthen this aim, in February 2022 Arsenal Women became associate members of the Football Supporters Association (FSA). The FSA assists supporter groups with better fan engagement with their clubs, supporter ownership plans, diversity, protecting fans rights, ticket pricing and general supporter empowerment. Arsenal are excited to be a part of the FSA.

Whether it is to find more information out about the team, meet new friends at games or through social media on Twitter, Arsenal want to encourage more fans to get involved and enjoy all aspects of supporting Arsenal Women FC.

And why not get more involved? Have your say? Or simply just learn more about what´s going on in the Arsenal Women’s camp? We´re members!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….