Haven’t Arsenal done enough to prove that Gary Neville is wrong about the title race?

Can this Arsenal team hold on and steal a march on Man City to glory?



At the start of this, many doubted this Arsenal team to challenge for the top four positions, let alone be the EPL champions come May.

Not to mention, but former Manchester United player, Gary Neville has been at the forefront of the barrage of discouragements towards this Arsenal team. Of course, our neighbours, Spurs fans cannot be excluded here. Understandably! But nothing should deter the sheer determination of this team.

At one point when speaking to the Sky Sports via his Podcast, Gary Neville vividly said “Manchester City will win the league and Manchester United second!”.

Despite our recent “amazing” performances by this Arsenal team against Aston Villa and Bournemouth (to mention just a few games) which came after that agonised and painful defeat against Manchester City, Neville’s stance hasn’t changed much: Neville was so critical to Arsenal’s “over-celebrations” after snatching points in added time at Villa Park on February 18. (That Martinez/Jorginho goal was a game-changer, I will write about it, next time!).

“It’s too much emotion, too early for Arsenal,” former Manchester United captain Neville told The Overlap in Focus. He then added: “The emotions are something that’s a negative, it’s not a positive for me in a title race.” Neville might have a point or two but why always Arsenal players (and fans alike) are under the microscope in whatever they do on and off the pitch? When will these “policing” activities against Arsenal stop?

In my opinion, these two wins against Aston Villa and Bournemouth stand out as the pinnacle of a team capable to withstand the pressure to win the EPL.

We now have only ten games before this season is concluded. For Arsenal, these are like “finals” as Manchester City is breathing down on our necks heavily. Any slight slip or blip, they will be there to capitalise, despite the 8-point gap at the moment.

The “noises” coming from the likes of Neville et al should only be taken as a catalyst for an even more determined Arsenal team to cross the finishing line as the EPL champions.

To all lovely Gooners out there, what are your thoughts coming to the last 10 games of the season? Do you think, we can hold on to this to the end?

COYG!

Aziz Senzia

A Gooners Fan in Tanzania

