Havertz admits Arsenal was not at their best but they got the job done

Arsenal’s key player, Kai Havertz, admits they were not at their usual best in their game against Manchester United, but they still managed to get the job done.
Havertz has been in fantastic form for the Gunners and would have been eager to score for the team in the game.
However, the match was not as easy as some of their other fixtures have been this season.
This was not because Manchester United was a much better team, but because Arsenal just did not perform as well as they should have.
Despite this, the Gunners still managed to win and temporarily reclaim the top spot in the Premier League table.
Now, Arsenal will hope Manchester City drops points to Tottenham midweek, which would give them a chance to win the title against Everton.
But after the game, Havertz admitted to Premier League Productions:
“Very important. I think to play here is always tough. We prepared the game very well, I think we didn’t have our best game but in the end we needed that three points and we have it now. We can be very happy with that.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We had an off day and still won the game, which shows that this team has truly evolved into a winning machine.
We have one more game to go, and we need the boys to stay focused on winning that fixture as well.
Good to get the win but we realy needed a bigger win score to keep the goal difference going.
How Havertz managed to get 12 league goals when Gabriel Jesus has 4 and Martinelli has 6 is one of the Shocks of this season.🙂
the eroding goal difference is more or less irrelevant now, but I am super pleaseed we built it when we had the dchance because it were the other way round we are gone
probalbly gone anyway butr at least done evrything possible to give over selves the best chance
for goal difference to come on to it we need to finish on equal points, to do so Man C need to draw, which by defineition is neutral on goal difference
even if that happens we still need to win our last game, the smallest winning margin possible is 1 goal
so worst case a goal difference of +4
so to equal our goal difference Man C would need to win by a margin of 4 goals
if equal then we win oh head to head (4 points to 1)
so they would need a margin of 5 goals better than us on the last day
all irrelevant of course if Spur continue to be all Spursy on Tuesday!
I think goals scored would come before head to head and City have scored more currently despite our goal difference
Whatever happens two 2nd place finishes back to back are a great improvement..
Timber back to fitness …a new DM instead of Partey perhaps and a young striker could be ideal for next season
Still games to go this season …very exciting for the neutral ! And have to sya hats off to the team who have beaten Spuds and Man Utd away and Chelsea at home in the last few matches…
NOT “almost irrelevant now” ! Not at all!
If Spuds draw with City, it WILL come down to goal difference, so it is quite possible, I say very possible, that goal difference WILL be the ultimate decider.
Absolutely, I think MC are worried about the goal difference which is why they are putting so much effort into getting big scores. If they are worried, we should be too.