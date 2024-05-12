Havertz admits Arsenal was not at their best but they got the job done

Arsenal’s key player, Kai Havertz, admits they were not at their usual best in their game against Manchester United, but they still managed to get the job done.

Havertz has been in fantastic form for the Gunners and would have been eager to score for the team in the game.

However, the match was not as easy as some of their other fixtures have been this season.

This was not because Manchester United was a much better team, but because Arsenal just did not perform as well as they should have.

Despite this, the Gunners still managed to win and temporarily reclaim the top spot in the Premier League table.

Now, Arsenal will hope Manchester City drops points to Tottenham midweek, which would give them a chance to win the title against Everton.

But after the game, Havertz admitted to Premier League Productions:

“Very important. I think to play here is always tough. We prepared the game very well, I think we didn’t have our best game but in the end we needed that three points and we have it now. We can be very happy with that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We had an off day and still won the game, which shows that this team has truly evolved into a winning machine.

We have one more game to go, and we need the boys to stay focused on winning that fixture as well.

