Havertz again explains why he loves life at Arsenal

Kai Havertz recently reflected on his first season at Arsenal, which ended on a positive note despite a rocky start at the Emirates.

The German forward put in significant effort to win over the Arsenal fans, many of whom were initially sceptical of his abilities.

Under Mikel Arteta’s guidance, Havertz has flourished and is now regarded as one of the Premier League’s finest attackers, thanks to his effective deployment in a false nine role.

Despite showing his talent and scoring crucial goals during his time at Chelsea, his overall spell there is often viewed as underwhelming.

Now looking to build on his success with Arsenal, Havertz is also preparing for Euro 2024 with Germany. When asked about his season at the Emirates, he expressed a desire to continue achieving more in an Arsenal shirt and highlighted the hard work and adjustments that led to his successful integration into the team.

He told Ran: “Of course, it wasn’t easy for me at the beginning. I came from Chelsea, one of Arsenal’s biggest rivals, for a big transfer fee to a club that had an outstanding season last season. Fitting in again was very, very difficult for me personally.

“Once I got to know the people a bit and got used to the whole system, it became easier for me. It was also always clear to me that at some point the sun would shine again and that is what happened.

“I gained more confidence and also decided games. And of course that’s always good. That’s why I love it at Arsenal and feel right at home there.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz deserves credit for changing the opinion of most of us about him because he was never a popular signing.

The attacker is now one of our teamsheet’s first names and deserves to be considered such an important player.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…