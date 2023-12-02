Kai Havertz blown away by Gabriel Jesus: “He’s the best”

Kai Havertz is amazed by Gabriel Jesus’s talent. The German international spoke to Football London after Arsenal defeated Lens 6-0 in a game in which Gabriel Jesus looked back to his best; he dazzled.

The 24-year-old was asked about his teammate Gabriel Jesus, and this is what the big German said: “He’s the best [striker I have played with]. I see it in every training session.

“It’s an honor to play with him. You see his quality on the pitch; he is amazing. He is one of those players who can turn a game around by himself.

“He scores a lot of goals. He is not only a goalscorer; he can link up so well and help with the build-up play.

“He is so good for the team and helps everyone on the pitch.”

Taking Havertz’s claims into consideration, we may believe that some of us ignore how amazing Jesus is. The Brazilian is a fantastic player, but injuries have prevented us from witnessing his brilliance consistently. He was out for nearly three months last season, but he still managed to score last night.

He has already missed two games this season due to injury.

Though some believe he doesn’t score many goals, which is one of the main reasons Arsenal could acquire a striker in the winter, he does more than that. He gives Arsenal’s attack life by creating chances and assisting other players’ goals.

Even if a new striker is brought in, I doubt Arteta will entirely disregard what Jesus brings to his attack. He will certainly be tempted to play them both, most likely in a front two.

Daniel O

