Kai Havertz continues brilliant form for Germany as striker

Some of our Arsenal international players have maintained their remarkable form while on international service. For this article, can we discuss Kai Havertz’s amazing statistics in Germany’s 2-0 friendly victory against France?

The 24-year-old’s resurgence must impress Gooners. After a remarkable run of four goals in the past six games for Arsenal across all competitions, Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann had no choice but to hand the former Chelsea man the keys to his attack.

Versus France, Havertz played striker in the 80 minutes he was on the pitch, and as strikers do, he ensured his name was on the scoresheet. He scored Germany’s second goal in a game in which he had 43 touches, completed 22 of 26 passes, created opportunities for his teammates, and made three shots on goal. He also made one clearance and four recoveries, demonstrating that he is a versatile player who can contribute both offensively and defensively.

Looking at such starts, you’d think Havertz had finally rediscovered his mojo. With eight goals already, we should all agree that Arsenal did not waste £65 million by signing the versatile German international.

After 28 league points, Arsenal now leads the Premier League standings with 64 points. Our Gunners are on the same points as Liverpool, but ahead of them due to a higher goal differential, and a point ahead of Manchester City. They have 10 games to perform at their best.

With Havertz’s resurgence and the rest of the Gunners continuing to give their all, Arsenal might win the Premier League by the end of the season…

Darren N

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

