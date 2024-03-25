Kai Havertz continues brilliant form for Germany as striker

Some of our Arsenal international players have maintained their remarkable form while on international service. For this article, can we discuss Kai Havertz’s amazing statistics in Germany’s 2-0 friendly victory against France?
The 24-year-old’s resurgence must impress Gooners. After a remarkable run of four goals in the past six games for Arsenal across all competitions, Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann had no choice but to hand the former Chelsea man the keys to his attack.
Versus France, Havertz played striker in the 80 minutes he was on the pitch, and as strikers do, he ensured his name was on the scoresheet. He scored Germany’s second goal in a game in which he had 43 touches, completed 22 of 26 passes, created opportunities for his teammates, and made three shots on goal. He also made one clearance and four recoveries, demonstrating that he is a versatile player who can contribute both offensively and defensively.
Looking at such starts, you’d think Havertz had finally rediscovered his mojo. With eight goals already, we should all agree that Arsenal did not waste £65 million by signing the versatile German international.
After 28 league points, Arsenal now leads the Premier League standings with 64 points. Our Gunners are on the same points as Liverpool, but ahead of them due to a higher goal differential, and a point ahead of Manchester City. They have 10 games to perform at their best.
With Havertz’s resurgence and the rest of the Gunners continuing to give their all, Arsenal might win the Premier League by the end of the season…
Darren N
I’ve said it here before, we should spend big to get Wirtz and let Havertz play CF
It was Artetas plan all along to start Havertz in midfield, to get him back fit, improve his passing and to alleviate the pressure that a striker would have in having to score goals, well at least until his confidence grew by playing with no pressure in midfield. Then gradually introduce him back into his natural CF position once his passing and confidence grew.
Cleaver bit of training by Arteta. I think he learnt that from what Wenger did by starting Henry as a winger before gradually introducing him into a more CF position once he got used to the style of the team and his confidence grew.
Havertz is no Henry, but I can see the positional adaption resemblance to alleviate the early pressure that all CF have up front.
It just shows that Steve Nicol doesn’t know what he is talking about, when he says that Arteta got it wrong by starting Havertz in midfield. Arteta knew all along, that this was to get Havertz use to Arsenal’s passing style and to get his confidence back from his destroying time at Chelsea by alleviating the pressure that a CF has regarding having to score goals. Arteta got Havertz playing with confidence before moving him back to a CF position. Arteta is a clever manager and player coach. Steve Nicol, your comments are embarrassing. I feel for you.