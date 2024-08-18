Havertz gives Saka highest praise after match winning performance against Wolves

Finally, we got a taste of the new season, and it seems like Saka is up to his “usual tricks.” He’s not quite match-fit yet; he’s still finding his rhythm, but he’s still making an impact. And that’s what the top players do; exceptional players make extraordinary plays on memorable days.

In the first game of the season, Arsenal managed to secure a crucial 2-0 victory. It was their star boy, Saka, who provided an assist for Kai Havertz and scored a goal.

He really put on a fantastic performance, and the statistics back that up.

Arsenal’s No. 7 has picked up from where he left off. Kai Havertz was so impressed with his performance that during his post-match interview, he said: “Saka is unbelievable. There are not a lot of players like him on the planet and he is still so young.

“He can get better. It is very rare to see a young player like this perform every week at the highest level.”

This new season, Saka might have a chance to really show off his skills and solidify his status as a world-class player. In just the first game of the season, it was obvious that every move he makes is finely tuned to a top-notch level. He’s got some serious skills when he’s in possession of the ball. The hope is that he keeps on shining, stays fit, and continues to establish himself as the top right winger out there.

COYG!

Daniel O

