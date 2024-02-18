Havertz has a special reason he is looking forward to Porto game

Kai Havertz, who scored the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final for Chelsea against Manchester City at the Estadio do Dragao in Portugal, is set to return to the same stadium as Arsenal faces FC Porto in their upcoming Champions League game.

Under Mikel Arteta’s management, Arsenal has been in outstanding form in the league recently, and now they aim to test their prowess in European competition.

Havertz, a key player for Arsenal, is hopeful that the Estadio do Dragao will bring him good luck again. His crucial goal against Manchester City in the Champions League final played a pivotal role in Arsenal’s decision to sign him for their squad.

Having recently scored his first goal of 2024, Havertz is eager to maintain a scoring streak in the upcoming weeks, including when Arsenal competes in the Champions League.

He told Arsenal Media about his history with the Porto home ground:

“For me, it’s always going to be a nice memory and I’m looking forward to going there [Estadio do Dragao] again.

“I have good memories there, things are always going to be hard there but I’m really looking forward to it and hopefully we’re going to win the game.

“I think every team that plays in the Champions League wants to win it and that’s the goal and we all go into this competition to go as far as possible.

“But still you have to look game-by-game, there are two games to play now. Wednesday’s the first one, try to win it and see for the other game as well.”

Havertz has looked in good shape recently and might play a prominent role in our game against Porto later in the week.