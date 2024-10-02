Kai Havertz has easily replaced the tireless work rate since Martin Odegaard’s injury

The news that Martin Odegaard would miss a significant amount of time due to an injury he sustained during the September international break alarmed some Arsenal fans.

There were questions about who would fill in for him, and intriguing suggestions surfaced. However, despite the popular belief that Ethan Nwaneri was the ideal replacement, someone else has emerged as the unorthodox Odegaard replacement.

In the absence of Arsenal’s captain, who makes the Gunners attack click, someone simply had to step up and match his work rate. Havertz set out on a goal to become even more important in Odegaard’s absence, and he has succeeded. Since Martin Odegaard’s injury, Kai Havertz has taken on the majority of the workload in Arsenal’s attack.

The German international’s daily workload was already incredibly heavy, but it has suddenly doubled or tripled in comparison to normal. He is now also scoring; with his goal against PSG in that 2-0 victory, he has scored in each of Arsenal’s five games in all competitions at the Emirates Stadium this season.

After the Arsenal versus PSG performance, he was rightfully named man of the match. Since the international break all-action, Havertz has consistently maintained a high level of activity until the last seconds of the contest. I can’t picture the Gunners in the last few weeks without him. Can you?

Daniel O

