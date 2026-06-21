Havertz Has Goal Ruled Out As Germany Seal Late World Cup Win Over Ivory Coast

Kai Havertz and Germany are through to the World Cup knockout stages after a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Ivory Coast in Group E.

The Arsenal forward started for Julian Nagelsmann’s side after scoring twice in Germany’s opening win over Curacao, but this time it was substitute Deniz Undav who stole the headlines with a decisive brace, including a 94th-minute winner.

Havertz Denied As Germany Struggle Early On

Germany had the first major chance of the game after 10 minutes when Havertz saw a header saved by Ivory Coast goalkeeper Yahia Fofana.

The European side also had the ball in the net twice before half-time, but both efforts were ruled out.

Aleksandar Pavlovic saw one disallowed after being penalised for a foul on the goalkeeper, before Havertz was denied a goal of his own in the 39th minute when Jamal Musiala was adjudged to have committed a foul in the build-up.

Ivory Coast had been the better side for much of the first half and deservedly took the lead on the half-hour mark. Yan Diomande produced a dangerous low cross after a burst of pace, allowing captain Franck Kessie to finish and put the African nation in front.

At that stage, Germany looked in danger of suffering a surprise defeat.

Undav Comes Off The Bench To Rescue Germany

Nagelsmann responded on the hour mark by making a triple change, and it proved decisive.

Undav, introduced from the bench, levelled the match in the 68th minute when he volleyed home Nadiem Amiri’s excellent centre.

Just when the game appeared to be heading for a draw, the former Brighton striker struck again deep into stoppage time. Felix Nmecha picked out Undav, who finished clinically in the 94th minute to spark wild celebrations among the Germany players.

The victory sends Germany into the knockout stages with a game to spare, joining the USA and Mexico among the nations already qualified.

For Havertz, it was a quieter evening than his two-goal display in the opener, although he can feel unfortunate after seeing his first-half effort ruled out.

Germany’s final group game will now give Nagelsmann the chance to manage minutes, something Arsenal supporters may welcome if Havertz is given a rest before the knockout rounds begin.

Do you think Kai Havertz should be rested for Germany’s final group game, Gooners? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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