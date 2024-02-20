Havertz has great memories and is looking forward to playing at Porto’s ground once again

As Arsenal are gearing up for their first knockout games of this season’s Champions League and are in blistering form in the EPL, having won their first 5 games of the year with an average of over 4 goals scored in each game. The January transfer window was full of articles saying that we couldn’t win the League without bringing in a prolific hitman, but the Gunnners have proved that was completely false logic with numerous goals coming from all over the pitch as we punish all-comers, including the supposedly unbeatable Liverpool side.

One extra bright spark was seeing our much-maligned summer signing Kai Havertz score and excellent individual goal, marking his 5th goal in the League for Arsenal since joining. The big German has an extra special memory of going to Porto’s ground, as that was the scene of the Champions League Final when Havertz scored the winning goal for Chelsea, and he is keen to revisit the stage for his previous success in the elite European competition.

Havertz told Arsenal.com: “For me, it’s always going to be a nice memory and I’m looking forward to going there [Estadio do Dragao] again.

“I have good memories there, things are always going to be hard there but I’m really looking forward to it and hopefully we’re going to win the game.

“I think every team that plays in the Champions League wants to win it and that’s the goal and we all go into this competition to go as far as possible.

“But still you have to look game-by-game, there are two games to play now. Wednesday’s the first one, try to win it and see for the other game as well.”

It would be great if we could continue our prolific recent scoring feats over in Portugal and put the two-legged tie to bed before our opponents come back to the Emirates. And hopefully Havertz himself will have yet another happy memory of the Estadio de Dragao…

What is your TOP TEN Arsenal players of the Decade? – Watch the latest COUCH COACH PODCAST with Bjorn &Dean and listen to their choices

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…