Kai Havertz has revealed which shirt number he wants at Arsenal

When particular jersey numbers are mentioned, football fans immediately think of some of the game’s best players. When the number 10 is mentioned, many people immediately think of Messi; the same can be said of the number 7 for Ronaldo and the number 14 for Thierry Henry. Players’ jersey numbers are constantly changing these days, making it difficult to keep track of which jersey number they prefer.

Kai Havertz is set to join Arsenal from Chelsea, and there’s so much talk about which jersey number he’ll pick. But don’t you think it’s obvious which jersey number he’ll settle on?

The German has always won the No. 29 jersey, whether at Bayer Leverkusen, where he rose to prominence, or at Chelsea, and there’s reason to believe that at Arsenal, he will continue to have the number 29 at the back of his jersey. In 2021, he revealed to the Athletic why he settled on such an odd jersey number. “When I was young, I always used to play FIFA or Pro Evolution Soccer with my brother,” Havertz said.

“We always made ourselves in the game. My brother always put number 29 on his shirt. When I came to the professional game, and Leverkusen asked me what number I wanted to have, I asked them which numbers were free.

“When they said 29, I said I’d take it because of my brother.

“Sometimes it’s lucky for me, sometimes not, but I like the number, and now I think everybody knows me for it.”

Are you comfortable with Havertz as Arsenal’s New No. 29?

