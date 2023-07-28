Havertz insists he is comfortable in the position Arteta has reserved for him

Throughout his career, Kai Havertz has showcased his versatility, excelling in various roles, from attacking midfielder to striker.

In a surprising move, the German joined Arsenal during this transfer window, leaving many Arsenal fans pondering what specific position he would occupy within their squad.

However, Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager, is confident that Havertz will be a valuable addition to the team and has identified a role for him in their tactical system.

According to some reports, Havertz might be positioned as the natural replacement for Granit Xhaka, slotting into the left side of Arsenal’s midfield. Early indications from the games he has played for the club seem to support this theory.

This has raised a significant question among fans and pundits alike: Is Kai Havertz comfortable and adapted to playing in this specific role?

Havertz was asked this and said via The Sun:

“I am really comfortable in this position. I am more on the ball and more integrated in the game.

“I am still adapting and I think I have a lot of room to improve but so far it’s working quite well.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz has been in the game for some time and played under different managers, so we expect him to easily adapt to the demands of being a player for us.

His versatility is one reason Arteta has signed him, but fans would probably prefer him to master one role in the team.

