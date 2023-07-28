Arsenal News Latest News

Havertz insists he is comfortable in the position Arteta has reserved for him

Throughout his career, Kai Havertz has showcased his versatility, excelling in various roles, from attacking midfielder to striker.

In a surprising move, the German joined Arsenal during this transfer window, leaving many Arsenal fans pondering what specific position he would occupy within their squad.

However, Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager, is confident that Havertz will be a valuable addition to the team and has identified a role for him in their tactical system.

According to some reports, Havertz might be positioned as the natural replacement for Granit Xhaka, slotting into the left side of Arsenal’s midfield. Early indications from the games he has played for the club seem to support this theory.

This has raised a significant question among fans and pundits alike: Is Kai Havertz comfortable and adapted to playing in this specific role?

Havertz was asked this and said via The Sun:

“I am really comfortable in this position. I am more on the ball and more integrated in the game. 

“I am still adapting and I think I have a lot of room to improve but so far it’s working quite well.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz has been in the game for some time and played under different managers, so we expect him to easily adapt to the demands of being a player for us.

His versatility is one reason Arteta has signed him, but fans would probably prefer him to master one role in the team.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Huge gap between Liverpool and Arsenal in race for Belgian youngster
Arsenal still holds a key advantage over Chelsea in race for midfielder
Romano says only a big offer will persuade Arsenal to sell star this summer
Posted by

Tags Kai Havertz

2 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. So we haven’t really learned much from the interview, as Havertz was a little coy, the gaffer is on record saying Havertz was not brought in to replace Xhaka.

    But we knows the gaffer likes mind games, and he’s is not known for showing his hands.

    So that position the gaffer reserves for him we may never know until the campaign gets under way.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs