Havertz insists he made the best decision to swap Chelsea for Arsenal

Kai Havertz has reflected on his decision to leave Chelsea and join Arsenal, a move that has seen him become a pivotal figure at the Emirates. The German international, who famously scored the winning goal in Chelsea’s 2021 Champions League final triumph, struggled to find consistent form during his time at Stamford Bridge. However, his career trajectory has shifted positively under Mikel Arteta.

Initially, Havertz faced challenges adapting to Arsenal, but Arteta’s tactical adjustments have allowed him to flourish in a role that maximises his attacking prowess. The former Bayer Leverkusen star is now thriving in North London, leading Arsenal’s attack and rediscovering the joy he felt earlier in his career.

Havertz appears to have found stability at Arsenal and is optimistic about his long-term future with the club. Speaking to Sky Sports about his move to the Emirates, he expressed gratitude and enthusiasm:

“For me, it’s the best thing I could have done. I’m so happy with the support of everyone who helped me during my time there. I’ve only just started, and I hope to continue playing well and winning titles.”

The German’s transformation at Arsenal is a testament to the club’s environment and Arteta’s ability to extract the best from his players. Havertz seems genuinely content with his decision to swap Stamford Bridge for the Emirates, and his improved performances underline the value of his transfer.

As he continues to settle in North London, Arsenal fans have every reason to be excited about what Havertz can achieve. His confidence, coupled with his ambition to contribute to the team’s success, makes him a key asset in Arsenal’s pursuit of silverware.