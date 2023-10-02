Havertz is not a dud but his position at Arsenal needs to be evaluated

Finding Balance: Evaluating Kai Havertz’s Role at Arsenal

In the diverse sea of opinions surrounding Kai Havertz’s inclusion in the Arsenal squad, one thing is clear: every fan wants the best for the club. However, the question of Havertz’s impact on the team is a topic that stirs up varying viewpoints.

On one hand, it’s argued that the absence of losses with Havertz on the pitch suggests a level of equality among players. Yet, it’s important to acknowledge individual performances. Weekly rankings place Havertz at or near the bottom, prompting a call for a player more deserving of the opportunity.

The comparison to Ramsdale’s situation highlights the need for consistent standards across all positions. If performance is the yardstick, then it should be applied uniformly.

Arteta’s decision to thrust Havertz into the starting lineup has its merits, but critics suggest a gradual integration could have been more beneficial. Playing him later in games, allowing for a transition into a pivotal role, could be a strategic move.

Positional conflicts also arise, with Odegaard occupying Havertz’s preferred spot. This creates a dilemma: finding the best fit for both players while maintaining team balance.

Statistical arguments, such as aerial duels won, are met with the counter that another player might excel in different aspects. Productivity in terms of turnovers, key passes, assists, and goals is a factor that can’t be overlooked.

The consensus leans towards the idea that competition is essential for growth, even if it means tough decisions. ESR emerges as a viable contender, but Arteta’s reluctance to rest Odegaard presents a challenge.

The square pegs in round holes approach raises questions about playing to individual strengths. Why not build on last year’s successes and consider alternatives like Douglas Luiz, who offers quality and versatility without upsetting the team’s balance?

Ultimately, the debate surrounding Kai Havertz is a reflection of the passionate fanbase’s desire for success. While opinions vary, the common goal remains clear: finding the right formula for Arsenal’s triumph.

It’s a challenge Arteta faces, one that requires careful consideration of each player’s unique strengths and contributions to the team.

Jack Anderson

