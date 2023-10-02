Havertz is not a dud but his position at Arsenal needs to be evaluated

Finding Balance: Evaluating Kai Havertz’s Role at Arsenal
In the diverse sea of opinions surrounding Kai Havertz’s inclusion in the Arsenal squad, one thing is clear: every fan wants the best for the club. However, the question of Havertz’s impact on the team is a topic that stirs up varying viewpoints.
On one hand, it’s argued that the absence of losses with Havertz on the pitch suggests a level of equality among players. Yet, it’s important to acknowledge individual performances. Weekly rankings place Havertz at or near the bottom, prompting a call for a player more deserving of the opportunity.
The comparison to Ramsdale’s situation highlights the need for consistent standards across all positions. If performance is the yardstick, then it should be applied uniformly.
Arteta’s decision to thrust Havertz into the starting lineup has its merits, but critics suggest a gradual integration could have been more beneficial. Playing him later in games, allowing for a transition into a pivotal role, could be a strategic move.
Positional conflicts also arise, with Odegaard occupying Havertz’s preferred spot. This creates a dilemma: finding the best fit for both players while maintaining team balance.
Statistical arguments, such as aerial duels won, are met with the counter that another player might excel in different aspects. Productivity in terms of turnovers, key passes, assists, and goals is a factor that can’t be overlooked.
The consensus leans towards the idea that competition is essential for growth, even if it means tough decisions. ESR emerges as a viable contender, but Arteta’s reluctance to rest Odegaard presents a challenge.
The square pegs in round holes approach raises questions about playing to individual strengths. Why not build on last year’s successes and consider alternatives like Douglas Luiz, who offers quality and versatility without upsetting the team’s balance?
Ultimately, the debate surrounding Kai Havertz is a reflection of the passionate fanbase’s desire for success. While opinions vary, the common goal remains clear: finding the right formula for Arsenal’s triumph.
It’s a challenge Arteta faces, one that requires careful consideration of each player’s unique strengths and contributions to the team.
Jack Anderson
————————————–
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Id prefer to see him come off the bench and give ESR a go. Put him in cup matches. He can always be put back if ESR doesn’t produce.
I also think his best position is Odegaard’s. But his performance for his current role would likely improve if the team can utilize his physicality
He doesn’t add anything to the tactical aspect of the team . I would rather see smith-rowe play the xhaka role than having a languid player that instills no fear to the opposition. But sadly we are stuck with him. Arteta sees some tactical awareness from hervartz but we see a conudrum.
Playing S Rowe would effectively mean two No10’s on the pitch. Arteta wants something different for that former Xhaka role. We’d be a little lightweight with two No10s should there be a battle versus a strong midfield. I think Partey if fit is the one for me who might bench Havertz because he helps shore up our midfield and he’s a good passer of the ball, with either he or Rice moving over
From the very start,I wanted Havertz to be slowly introduced to the team ,both for the player’s sake(not putting him in the limelight/under pressure straight away),giving him time to get used to a new team,teammates,tactics…but also as a message to the rest of the team that every player has to earn his place first.
-as for the dilemma of playing Havertz with MØ or Havertz best position, surely MA would have thought about it all even before buying him or since then. lastly,I disagree with the people who thinks that Havertz or any underperforming players shouldn’t be dropped because the team is winning games, playing well.i don’t just get it, surely substituting him for a player in a better form would make us even better/stronger??