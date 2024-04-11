Havertz is not as bad as Arsenal fans expected but he is still not worth the money

’60 Million down the drain’ is ironic by Dan Smith

I noticed an increase in conversations on JustArsenal lately regarding Kai Havertz and thought I give my opinion on the subject.

Some readers are a sensitive bunch though. I’m not writing this based on his Bayern Munich performance but equally, the team is so successful domestically that submitting this straight after a victory would lead to accusations of an agenda.

My priority after the Man City and Brighton displays were to give the Gunners their flowers.

The consensus in the summer was that Arsenal had overpaid for a Chelsea flop, a player who after years of trying had yet to settle into English football.

The price tag surprised many but the wages he was given remain shocking. His agent deserves a pay raise for negotiating his client to become one of the highest paid employees in our history. Some of my peers suggest a fan shouldn’t concern themselves with salaries, but many did when it came to the likes of Ozil?

Wasn’t the excuse for finishing 8th and 5th that the current regime had to offload deadwood who had been over paid?

Having reduced the wage bill, it astounds me that Edu would approve this deal.

Call me old school but to me that kind of transfer fee and contract should be reserved for a talent who gives you an X Factor, a moment of magic, the difference maker in the big fixtures. I never sense that with Havertz.

At the Etihad, Anfield, in the Champions League… I never find myself relying on the German. Not like a Jesus, Saka, Odegaard or Martinelli.

It’s believed that Arteta has been a fan of the player since spotting him as a teenager and believes that at 24, he can teach the youngster to get better.

It could also be our manager overcomplicating matters, replacing Xhaka with an attack minded player because he wanted a sole DM with two number 10’s.

Thankfully that experiment has been shelved with Jorginho now supporting Rice. Yet the similarities with Xhaka are obvious. Both Xhaka and Havertz have their critics yet it’s clear that coaches trust them, seeing something in them tactically that supporters don’t. Which makes sense, they are being paid thousands of pounds a week to identify these things.

Havertz has become crucial to our system. He can hold the ball up, win duels in the air, work rate is tremendous and offers versatility.

He’s got 10 goals as a Gunner, reasonable as he’s not always starting as a striker.

Whatever we achieve this campaign his debut in North London has been solid. To many that makes his move a success and justifies the price tag!

Essentially because he hasn’t been as rubbish as so many envisaged it’s money well spent!

60 million for someone not terrible!

60 million doesn’t get you a lot, I guess.

It’s actually really patronising to a professional footballer that every tap-in is seen as a bonus, and he’s patted on the head.

He’s not a guaranteed game-changer or a competition winner!

He’s not doing us a favour!

He’s one of the most expensive purchases in our history. For 60 million the occasional goal should be our right.

What other job can you earn more than the majority of your coworkers and then get away with an average performance because the perception was you wouldn’t amount to much?

In most industries you’re paid based on the output you put in and rewarded based on results.

Even the song ’60 million down the drain’ is based on irony.

Fans laughing because Kai Havertz is doing his job, one that he was expected to be bad at.

There used to be a chant, ‘Nicolas Bendtner he’s only scores if your …. ‘

To clarify Havertz has had a solid 6-7 out of 10 in his first year at the Emirates.

That doesn’t make you worth 60 million though.

60 million should get you more.

Like a natural finisher?

Dan

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…