Havertz is not as bad as Arsenal fans expected but he is still not worth the money

’60 Million down the drain’ is ironic by Dan Smith
I noticed an increase in conversations on JustArsenal lately regarding Kai Havertz and thought I give my opinion on the subject.
Some readers are a sensitive bunch though. I’m not writing this based on his Bayern Munich performance but equally, the team is so successful domestically that submitting this straight after a victory would lead to accusations of an agenda.
My priority after the Man City and Brighton displays were to give the Gunners their flowers.
The consensus in the summer was that Arsenal had overpaid for a Chelsea flop, a player who after years of trying had yet to settle into English football.
The price tag surprised many but the wages he was given remain shocking. His agent deserves a pay raise for negotiating his client to become one of the highest paid employees in our history. Some of my peers suggest a fan shouldn’t concern themselves with salaries, but many did when it came to the likes of Ozil?
Wasn’t the excuse for finishing 8th and 5th that the current regime had to offload deadwood who had been over paid?
Having reduced the wage bill, it astounds me that Edu would approve this deal.
Call me old school but to me that kind of transfer fee and contract should be reserved for a talent who gives you an X Factor, a moment of magic, the difference maker in the big fixtures. I never sense that with Havertz.
At the Etihad, Anfield, in the Champions League… I never find myself relying on the German. Not like a Jesus, Saka, Odegaard or Martinelli.
It’s believed that Arteta has been a fan of the player since spotting him as a teenager and believes that at 24, he can teach the youngster to get better.
It could also be our manager overcomplicating matters, replacing Xhaka with an attack minded player because he wanted a sole DM with two number 10’s.
Thankfully that experiment has been shelved with Jorginho now supporting Rice. Yet the similarities with Xhaka are obvious. Both Xhaka and Havertz have their critics yet it’s clear that coaches trust them, seeing something in them tactically that supporters don’t. Which makes sense, they are being paid thousands of pounds a week to identify these things.
Havertz has become crucial to our system. He can hold the ball up, win duels in the air, work rate is tremendous and offers versatility.
He’s got 10 goals as a Gunner, reasonable as he’s not always starting as a striker.
Whatever we achieve this campaign his debut in North London has been solid. To many that makes his move a success and justifies the price tag!
Essentially because he hasn’t been as rubbish as so many envisaged it’s money well spent!
60 million for someone not terrible!
60 million doesn’t get you a lot, I guess.
It’s actually really patronising to a professional footballer that every tap-in is seen as a bonus, and he’s patted on the head.
He’s not a guaranteed game-changer or a competition winner!
He’s not doing us a favour!
He’s one of the most expensive purchases in our history. For 60 million the occasional goal should be our right.
What other job can you earn more than the majority of your coworkers and then get away with an average performance because the perception was you wouldn’t amount to much?
In most industries you’re paid based on the output you put in and rewarded based on results.
Even the song ’60 million down the drain’ is based on irony.
Fans laughing because Kai Havertz is doing his job, one that he was expected to be bad at.
There used to be a chant, ‘Nicolas Bendtner he’s only scores if your …. ‘
To clarify Havertz has had a solid 6-7 out of 10 in his first year at the Emirates.
That doesn’t make you worth 60 million though.
60 million should get you more.
Like a natural finisher?
Dan
As I have already said and still believe, I didn’t/don’t get the money paid and his wages. Its a mystery why we bought him. BUT. He has done ok, he has been something different to what we have. Is he a top midfielder? No. Is he a striker? NO. If we win the league or the CL, who can argue? about either. If we don’t then there is an argument he was a poor buy, when a top striker was needed. Im not a fan, he doesn’t get me off my seat but he is, like Dan says, a 6 or 7 out of 10. He is doing a job. How well? We can judge more at the end of the season.
I think the criticism he receives is so unfair, and deflecting, because he’s easily out performing other attackers like Martinelli for example, yet Martinelli barely gets any criticism.
I love Martinelli but, you are wrong. People on here, including me have pointed out, his lack of a final ball and wastefulness. Martinelli is a better footballer than Haverz but he has to produce to prove it.
No I’m not wrong, check out the stats. Havertz is more productive than Martinelli, and let’s not forget that Martinelli gets to play in his best position every single game.
No, you were on about people moaning, not stats. I am pointing out people have highlighted contrary to your thoughts, Martinellis faults.
And I didn’t say Haverz wasn’t more productive than Haverz at all, anywhere. If you read it, you will see, I think he is a better footballer but DOESN’T produce.
Sorry, meant to read,Haverz wasn’t more productive than Martinelli. Not Haverz, Haverz obviously.
What a lot of crap!
Attention seeker for sure and perhaps time to leave this site
Why because you don’t like one writer’s opinion? What about our other 6 writers?
Interesting how you say “our” 6 othere writers”.
I would have thought all who contribute JA articled could probably should, also be described as “our writers”.
And certainly those who are regular posters too on here.
I would be keen to know exactly WHO are your chosen 6, Ad Pat?. I’ll agree about Martin and yourself being two, so who are the other four?
Pray do reveal your other four chosen favourites to us all!
6 was a random number. There are obviously a lot more occasional contributors, if you want me to actually count how many have conributed in any month, it’s not happening. Irrelevant conversation. Don’t pursue it….
No PAT, I was not asking that at all.
But I am still interested to know WHO EXACTLY are your other four. I did believe your original post you see and am less inclined to believe this attempt to row back on what you originally said.
Still irrelevant. Let it go….
I’ll look into their contribution but totally disagree with this one, way OTT
This season he’s done very well, getting a lot of key goal involvements.
I too was critical of the price tag, but when you compare his performances to others at a similar price, it’s not a bad deal, and could be considered a bargain should his performances maintain over a longer period.
I agree. Kai is great at reading the game, he is aggressive and strong. But his technical ability is so poor. I don’t think it would be an exaggeration to say he is probably one of the attacking players in the top 10 teams in the PL with the worst technical ability. He is poor in his first touch, shot, pass, tacked, header, he can’t dribble, nothing.
*tackel
Thats something I have been pointing out for months. 👍
More clickbait.
Lol 100%
Neutral / How is this clickbait_ Is it not a valid opinion?
clickbait means “a misleading headline” Is this one of those?
I think you really need to watch his off the ball work… he creates alot of space with very smart movement (he is an absolute nightmare to defend against). You would have done well to notice it against Bayern. Havertz is quality and well worth the bacon – in my book 🙂
you are right. but a top team needs more than that, we also need someone who is good on the ball. and Kai is bad with the ball. he creates space, but when he gets the ball he destroys most good attacks, or only does the simplest things because he knows he is poor. overall, we get a decent player, probably a 7. but for the heights we are aiming for, we need more.
What a wonderful article full of sense. I was left astonished by a previous article that thought 60M for Havertz was a steal!! Imagine the conundrum next season, should we get a better striker, of having a 60M + 330K p/w player on the bench, something we painfully did away with and hoped would never happen again.
Par for the course with Dan” the arch critic” Smith!
I would be worried his articles were written by an imposter if they ever praised anything MA has done. But as they never do, we all know it IS Dan writing.
After all, criticism is his trademark and is how we know its HIM writing!
On another point, these days £60 mil buys you only an averge player and IMO, Havertz, after a slow start, has already proved himself far above average.
And, unlike some, I present the evidence of him being a regular choice in a team top of the league to back my asssertion.
At least Dan is controversial, rather than bland jon.
“Bland?”.
JAX, I am intrigued as to who you think is being bland. I suggest that Ad Martin is almost always bland.
But, IF by any chance you meant that I am bland, then you have failed to read ANY of my thousands of JA posts and some articles.
My posts ALWAYS actually say something and ARE never bland.
So pray, do tell us WHO exactly you consider “bland”! And why?
I assume you DO know what “bland” really means?
I don’t mean you at all jon, or Ken, before he steams in on me. I said that Dan was not bland, but didn’t suggest that anyone else was, but often think it’s a case of “never mind the quality, feel the width”😉.
Well Jax, glad to see you never meant Ken either. Not that it ever crossed my mind to think you could possibly have meant him.
KEN and I differ on many things but NEITHER of us are ever bland. We say EXACTLY what we both mean and good for that too.
I do not understand what your cryptic “quality…. width” sentence means either?
Perhaps( he added , mischievously) it was simply being “bland”!
What I like about Dan’s articles, is the way his readers interpretation of what he writes can be seen as either praise or negativity.
He also makes one THINK!!
Havertz reported salary is absolutely ridiculous, especially after the club had gone through the shambles of the Ozil / Aubameyang scenario. Dan is absolutely correct regarding this.
But what he has done, with the support of MA, is to show those who insulted him, before he had even kicked a ball for The Arsenal, just how little they know about football.
Havertz WASN’T bought as a striker, he wasn’t a marquee signing, he wasn’t bought as a Xhaka replacement – he was bought as part of Mikel Arteta’s project and what chelsea couldn’t get out of him, The Arsenal have.
Will he and his team mates help bring us the PL or the CL?
Time will tell, but it’s the nearest we’ve been for a very long time, that’s for sure!!
Ken I disagree with your assertion that DANs articles are open to individual interpretation as to him writing praise or negativity.
Negativity and criticism, and not individual interpretation either, but undiluted and obvious criticism, is DANS personal trademark and to suggest it is not, is beyond fiction!
As evidence for my view, I offer not merely my own view, but that of countless others who regularly say the same about his negativity as I do.
Agree Ken, I think Dan has it spot on. Haverz has not proved he was worth the money but he hasn’t yet disproved it either. He is different and he is unorthodox. To what level, still has to be proved. I do think his lack of technical ability, is a minus but his height is a plus.
To me, Havertz is not as good as people are making him out to be. He’s also not as bad either. I wouldn’t label him a flop. 10+ goals and assists is decent, even if it doesn’t set the world alight. At 60m, given how expensive players are these days, its not bad. But the wages at 300k+ a week? Only time will tell.
I believe he will get better.
I think you have been waiting to post this for a while because in he pretty much has a goal or assist in his last 8 games which is a much better return than Jesus and Martinelli have had all season. Second highest g/a behind Saka and played left 8 for the majority of it. The disrespect towards Havertz is getting tedious . We were in awful form than Jesus got injured Havertz went upfront and we scored like 36 goals in 8 games. Had Ben white finished that chance against Munich which would was basically created by Havertz pressing and he played the ball through it would be 9 games 9 g/a. We have no better option that Kai at cf and it should be Martinelli who is dropped for either Jesus or Trossard because he has been awful since the first game of the season and the tail end of last but I guess nobody wants the conversation.
When he doesn’t score that will be your headline…but why????let me tell you he did well and can settled the tie in Germany
what a sad lot, obsessed with one player, 25 in the squad, 11 on the pitch, and ever single time it is about 1 player
everyone must agree that Arsenal have risen a level from last season, some of that is due to gained experience, some of that is due to new recruits, and some of that is due to Kai Havertz
haters never give up, and I expect a huge correlation with the [some how as crazy as it seems] Arteta haters, Take your “support” somewhere else please!