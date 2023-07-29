Havertz knows he needs to earn his place in the Arsenal line-up

Even with two goals in pre-season, some Arsenal fans are sceptical that Kai Havertz will succeed at the Emirates. The German international will just need to win over these doubters with his performance on the pitch. Fortunately, the 24-year-old is looking forward to the opportunity to prove himself.

According to 90MIN, he has refuted the allegation that he feels too special after Arsenal paid £65 million to get him on board. As a result, he believes that he, like his colleagues, will put in the effort and strive for a chance to play.

“I think everyone has to earn their position in the team,” Havertz said. “You play when you train well and play well in the games. I think I have to also give everything in every session, in every game. That is how I get into the team. Not only me, but every player. Always in a big club like this, there is competition. I am going to give 100% to play.”

Aside from competing for a starting slot, the ex-Bayer Leverkusen star has asked Arsenal fans to give him time to acclimatise to the demands placed on him, as he needs time to adjust to playing a new role and cope with the tactical differences between Chelsea and Arsenal.

“Obviously, it is a completely different style of football than what we played at Chelsea. I think it’s a style that suits me very well. Of course, it always takes a bit of a while to get used to that again. I am two-and-a-half weeks here. It is going to take some time, but I am giving everything to try to perform on a high level,” he added.

Based on Havertz’s claims, I am certain that his determination will help him triumph next term. With so many midfield options at Arteta’s disposal, every player will have to show himself in order to play. If you win the “battles” in training, you get a spot on the team.

Which is of course they way it should be…

