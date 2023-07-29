Havertz knows he needs to earn his place in the Arsenal line-up

Even with two goals in pre-season, some Arsenal fans are sceptical that Kai Havertz will succeed at the Emirates. The German international will just need to win over these doubters with his performance on the pitch. Fortunately, the 24-year-old is looking forward to the opportunity to prove himself.
According to 90MIN, he has refuted the allegation that he feels too special after Arsenal paid £65 million to get him on board. As a result, he believes that he, like his colleagues, will put in the effort and strive for a chance to play.
“I think everyone has to earn their position in the team,” Havertz said. “You play when you train well and play well in the games. I think I have to also give everything in every session, in every game. That is how I get into the team. Not only me, but every player. Always in a big club like this, there is competition. I am going to give 100% to play.”
Aside from competing for a starting slot, the ex-Bayer Leverkusen star has asked Arsenal fans to give him time to acclimatise to the demands placed on him, as he needs time to adjust to playing a new role and cope with the tactical differences between Chelsea and Arsenal.
“Obviously, it is a completely different style of football than what we played at Chelsea. I think it’s a style that suits me very well. Of course, it always takes a bit of a while to get used to that again. I am two-and-a-half weeks here. It is going to take some time, but I am giving everything to try to perform on a high level,” he added.
Based on Havertz’s claims, I am certain that his determination will help him triumph next term. With so many midfield options at Arteta’s disposal, every player will have to show himself in order to play. If you win the “battles” in training, you get a spot on the team.
Which is of course they way it should be…
If we use our squad depth and rotate the team and/or during the games, Havartz will get plenty of playing time. However, I really fancy ESR to be pushing this season. He is looking really good now that he has his long term groin issue sorted. I am really upbeat with our midfield options for this season.
Doubt it ,the way Arteta is speaking about him ,he’s already a nailed on starter.
I think ESR and Trossard will put pressure on Martinelli and Jesus this season.Last season Arteta seemed reluctant to rest guys who were clearly fatigued,but he now has the squad depth to cover virtually every position.Let’s hope they all stay fit and well.
I imagine Havertz will occupy the same position as Odegaard providing competition that was lacking in that position.
The jury really is out on him after his time at Chelsea, but he is a German international so MA must see a lot in him.
I hope it works out for him.
So far Arsenal hasn’t signed a natural, right-hand winger as cover or competitor for Saka, I can’t see the squad depth everyone is talking about.
Trossard,Nelson ,Martinelli and ESR are all natural right footers who can play on the RW as cover for Saka.If you cannot acknowledge our strength in depth your knowledge of the game may be limited?