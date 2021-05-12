Arsenal News Gooner News

Havertz lets Arsenal off with first chance of game for Chelsea…

Arsenal have had an early let off by Chelsea as Kai Havertz was through on an easy one on one with Leno after stealing the ball off Mari near the cenre circle.

It looked very easy and he only had to chip it over the German, but the ball carried on and flew over the net.

An early let off for the Gunners!

